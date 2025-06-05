Stream the Inside Story of Kim Kardashian's Paris Robbery On An All New “IMPACT x Nightline”
They stole over $6 million in jewelry.
Starting today Thursday, June 5th stream IMPACT x Nightline: Inside the Kim Kardashian Heist on Hulu. This documentary delves into the terrifying 2016 robbery in which Kim Kardashian was held at gunpoint in Paris. For the first time, insights are shared by one of the robbers, a key investigator, and a victim who was present in Kim's hotel room during the incident.
What’s Happening:
- This week, IMPACT x Nightline explores the traumatic 2016 robbery of Kim Kardashian during Paris Fashion Week, when thieves invaded her hotel room, held her at gunpoint, and stole over $6 million in jewelry.
- Nearly a decade later, the robbers were convicted, and one shared his reflections with co-anchor Juju Chang, discussing his regrets and motivations for targeting Kardashian.
- It features exclusive interviews with Christophe Korell, a key investigator, and Yunice Abbas.
- Chang also speaks with Abderrahmane Ouatiki, a former concierge who was held at gunpoint alongside Kardashian.
- Additional insights come from figures like Nancy Grace, celebrity photographer Pierre Suu, attorney Mohand Ouidja, Janine Rubenstein from PEOPLE, and Kelley Carter, a senior entertainment reporter at Andscape and ABC News Contributor.
About Kim Kardashian:
- Kim Kardashian is a prominent American media figure and entrepreneur, recognized for her rise to fame through reality television and her successful enterprises in the beauty and fashion industries.
- Born on October 21st, 1980, in Los Angeles, she has significantly influenced popular culture as a key figure.
