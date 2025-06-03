Calling All Country Music Fans, "CMA Fest" Airs Later This Month on ABC
CMA Fest will highlight exceptional performances and collaborations from top country music artists.
The Country Music Association and ABC announced that CMA Fest presented by SoFi will air on Thursday, June 26th on ABC, with streaming available on Hulu the next day.
What’s Happening:
- The Country Music Association and ABC have announced that CMA Fest, presented by SoFi, will air on Thursday, June 26th, at 8/7c on ABC, with streaming available on Hulu the following day.
- This star-studded, three-hour event will be hosted by country artists Cody Johnson and Ashley McBryde, who returns for her second consecutive year, while Johnson makes his hosting debut.
- The program will feature remarkable performances and collaborations from some of the biggest names in country music, with the complete lineup set to be unveiled in the coming weeks.
- Produced by the Country Music Association, the special is executive produced and written by Robert Deaton and directed by Alan Carter, marking the 22nd consecutive year that the CMA has produced a summer concert television special.
Last Year at CMA Fest:
- CMA Fest 2024 attracted approximately 90,000 attendees each day, maintaining the trend seen in previous years.
- Held in Nashville, Tennessee, the festival showcased over 300 artists performing on various stages, including the prominent Nissan Stadium.
- It was reported that fans traveled from all 50 states and 46 different countries to be a part of the event.
- Last year performers included Luke Bryan and Keith Urban, Jelly Roll and Lainey Wilson.
