"Predator: Killer of Killers" Celebrates Upcoming Release with Panel Discussion and New Clip
The animated film looks at three different stories throughout history featuring the heinous creature.
Predator: Killer of Killers has shared an all-new clip ahead of the film’s Friday release.
What’s Happening:
- The first of two Predator films being released in 2025 is heading to Hulu this Friday, June 6th.
- Ahead of the film’s release, the cast and crew journeyed to Hollywood’s Egyptian Theatre to screen the film for fans and kick off the film’s release.
- Our own Eric Goldman was on hand to screen the film and listen to the team discuss bringing this well-known character into an animated world.
- In this all-new animated film, three stories look at the Predator coming face to face with fighters across time.
- Vikings take center stage in the newest clip, with the other two stories in the film featuring ninjas and WWII pilots, as they work to fend off the titular killer of killers.
- Predator: Killer of Killers is directed by Dan Trachtenberg (Prey, Predator: Badlands) and Josh Wassung (from the animation company The Third Floor who took on animating duties for this film).
- Even though animated, this flick was kept a secret for months, only being teased by 20tth Century Studios.
- After the success of Prey on Hulu, Trachtenberg has been put in charge of revitalizing the Predator brand for the studio. If Prey is any indication, this creature will be staying successful on screens for years to come.
- Predator: Killer of Killers premieres June 6th on Hulu.
