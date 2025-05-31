Everything We Learned About Hulu's "King of the Hill" Revival at ATX 2025

The Paramount Theatre was buzzing with anticipation as King of the Hill fans—many in vintage merch and quoting classic lines—gathered to celebrate the show's long-awaited return. Moderated by Variety’s Michael Schneider, the ATX TV Festival panel featured co-creators Mike Judge and Greg Daniels, new showrunner Saladin K. Patterson, and voice cast Pamela Adlon (Bobby), Lauren Tom (Connie), and Toby Huss (Kahn, Cotton, and now Dale). The night felt less like a promotional event and more like a Texas-sized family reunion.

After years of rumors and online chatter, the revival officially premieres August 4th on Hulu. Daniels and Judge recalled early efforts to create spin-offs—including a shelved live-action pilot—but it wasn’t until a successful 20th anniversary table read at SketchFest in San Francisco that the idea of continuing King of the Hill really took shape. “Why not just do more King of the Hill?" they asked themselves—and soon, the wheels were in motion.

Season 14 picks up years after the series finale, with 21-year-old Bobby now a successful sushi chef in Dallas, offering a comedic twist on both his childhood interests and his father’s propane legacy. Pamela Adlon compared the shift to watching her own kids grow up overnight. “He’s got swagger," she said. “He always did." Connie, now in college studying engineering, is navigating adult life with the same ambition and intelligence that made her a fan favorite, plus a Gen Z twist. Lauren Tom admitted she had to Google “ENM" (ethical non-monogamy) for after reading one of the scripts.

In one of the most emotional moments of the panel, the cast and creators reflected on the late Johnny Hardwick, the original voice of Dale. “He was a wonderful weirdo," said Toby Huss, who now takes over the role. “I’m not trying to copy Johnny—I’m trying to be Johnny." The team confirmed Hardwick’s voice will appear in six new episodes. The spirit of other late cast members—Brittany Murphy (Luanne) and Tom Petty (Lucky)—will also be honored, with characters subtly acknowledged in ways that feel true to both fans and the show.

Showrunner Saladin K. Patterson brings both reverence and a new perspective. A self-described superfan who wrote King of the Hill spec scripts as part of the Disney writing fellowship in the late '90s, Patterson said, “King of the Hill was the most grounded show on TV." Now, he’s steering the series into its new era, balancing legacy with timely relevance. “There’s a whole world of things that would annoy Hank," he teased.

While Hank and Peggy have returned from a stint living on a picture-perfect Saudi Aramco base (dubbed “Saudi Propane and Propane Accessories"), they’re now facing a modern Arlen that looks quite different. “There’s a bike lane, a scooter lane—everything’s changed," Judge said. Daniels added, “That ideal American neighborhood in Saudi Arabia? Hank may have liked that better."

Peggy’s self-esteem is still sky-high, and in retirement, she’s exploring new passions, much to Hank’s annoyance. Meanwhile, Dale has evolved just slightly with the times. “He’s a little left of right now," Huss joked. “But still very much Dale." As for Bill, he’s struggling in his own way. “Hank, I think I finished Netflix," he declares in one upcoming episode.

The cast praised the show’s legacy of grounded, character-driven storytelling. Adlon credited the show’s slow pacing with shaping her as a writer: “I really learned how to let things breathe." Judge and Daniels agreed, noting how risky it felt to let a scene last over a minute with almost no dialogue, but it’s what made King of the Hill stand out. “It was like the anti-Simpsons," Daniels said.

The panel closed with heartfelt reflections on both the original run and the revival. Adlon summed it up best: “It was like I missed my friends." The bond between cast, creators, and fans remains unshakable, 15 years later and stronger than ever.

King of the Hill returns August 4th on Hulu.