Hulu Teams Up with Kevin Hart's Hartbeat for New Stand-Up Series “LOL Live”
Hulu will launch two new specials each month.
Hulu will expand its comedy lineup with LOL Live, a new stand-up series produced by Kevin Hart's Hartbeat.
What’s Happening:
- Hulu is enhancing its comedy offerings with the upcoming stand-up series LOL Live.
- This new show, produced by Kevin Hart's Hartbeat, will showcase ten 30-minute performances from a diverse lineup of comedians and is set to debut on June 6th.
- According to Deadline, a diverse lineup of comedians is showcased, featuring talents such as Devon Walker from SNL, Chico Bean, Brandi Denise, Chinedu Unaka, Daphnique Springs, Justin Silva, Lea’h Sampson, Malik B, Sydnee Washington, and the late Ken Flores.
- The streaming platform will launch two new specials each month, beginning with Flores and Springs, followed by Bean and Unaka on July 11th, Walker and Washington on August 15th, Denise and Malik B on September 5th, and concluding with Silva and Simpson on October 3rd.
Hulu’s Force in the Comedy Market:
- Hulu has been going strong in the comedy market with other specials, which included the Hularious comedy specials.
- Laugh worthy specials include Atsuko Okatsuka: Father, debuting June 13th along with Matteo Lane: The Al Dente special and Morgan Jay: Live at the Village which are available now.
What They’re Saying:
- Jeff Clanagan, Hartbeat’s President and Chief Distribution Officer: “Hartbeat has a proven track record of bringing hit stand-up specials to the masses. Our partnership with Hulu for LOL Live marks a continuation of that mission as we bring some of the brightest voices in comedy straight into viewers’ homes."
More On Hulu:
