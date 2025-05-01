Spend the Night with Matteo Lane in New Hularious Special Trailer

“Matteo Lane: The Al Dente Special” arrives Friday, May 16th – only on Hulu.

Hulu has shared the trailer and key art for their latest Hularious stand-up special, Matteo Lane: The Al Dente Special.

What’s Happening:

Matteo Lane's comedy is like catching up with your old friend at brunch. In his latest special, he shares a glimpse into his travels, unique family background and friendships.

Taped last fall at Eli and Edythe Broad Stage in Santa Monica, the new special offers a glimpse into his travels, friendships and unique family background.

The comedian has an impressive social media following, and has made appearances on a number of shows, such as The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Late Night with Seth Meyers, and HBO's Crashing.

Matteo Lane: The Al Dente Special is written, performed and executive produced by Lane. Additional executive producers include Ally Engelberg, Tiffany Schloesser, and Jared Lapidus, who also directed the special.

is written, performed and executive produced by Lane. Additional executive producers include Ally Engelberg, Tiffany Schloesser, and Jared Lapidus, who also directed the special. Matteo Lane: The Al Dente Special, the comedian’s first stand-up special, will premiere Friday, May 16th on Hulu

