Spend the Night with Matteo Lane in New Hularious Special Trailer

“Matteo Lane: The Al Dente Special” arrives Friday, May 16th – only on Hulu.
Hulu has shared the trailer and key art for their latest Hularious stand-up special, Matteo Lane: The Al Dente Special.

What’s Happening:

  • Matteo Lane's comedy is like catching up with your old friend at brunch. In his latest special, he shares a glimpse into his travels, unique family background and friendships.
  • The comedian has an impressive social media following, and has made appearances on a number of shows, such as The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Late Night with Seth Meyers, and HBO’s Crashing.
  • Matteo Lane: The Al Dente Special is written, performed and executive produced by Lane. Additional executive producers include Ally Engelberg, Tiffany Schloesser, and Jared Lapidus, who also directed the special.
  • Matteo Lane: The Al Dente Special, the comedian’s first stand-up special, will premiere Friday, May 16th on Hulu.

