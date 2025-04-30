Trailer and Key Art Revealed for Hulu Original Movie “Summer of 69”

“Summer of 69” is set to premiere May 9th on Hulu

Hulu has released the official trailer and key art for its original film, Summer of 69.

What’s Happening:

. This marks the feature directorial debut of Jillian Bell, featuring a talented cast that includes Chloe Fineman, Sam Morelos, Matt Cornett, Nicole Byer, and Liza Koshy, among others.

The film is set to premiere on Hulu on May 9th.

Summer of 69 Synopsis:

A socially awkward high school senior enlists the help of an exotic dancer to win over her long-time crush before graduation.

This unconventional decision sparks an unexpected friendship, ultimately teaching her valuable lessons about self-confidence, acceptance, and the transition into adulthood.

Cast:

Chloe Fineman

Sam Morelos

Matt Cornett

Nicole Byer

Liza Koshy

Natalie Morales

Alex Moffat

Fernando Carsa

Paula Pell

Charlie Day

Credits:

Summer of 69 is directed by Jillian Bell, who worked alongside Liz Nico and Jules Byrne on the screenplay.

is directed by Jillian Bell, who worked alongside Liz Nico and Jules Byrne on the screenplay. The production team features Jeremy Garelick, Will Phelps, Molle DeBartolo, Jillian Bell, Breanna Bell-Singer, Matt Skiena, Adam Goodman, and Lucas Carter.

