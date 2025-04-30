“The Rocky Horror Picture Show” Celebrates 50 Years
“The Rocky Horror Picture Show” currently holds the record for the longest-running theatrical release in history, with weekly showings worldwide.
To celebrate its 50th anniversary, a newly restored and remastered edition of The Rocky Horror Picture Show will be released in 4K Ultra HD, featuring a new anniversary logo.
What’s Happening:
- This year marks the 50th anniversary of The Rocky Horror Picture Show, a groundbreaking cult classic that transformed midnight screenings and sparked a global cultural phenomenon.
- Released in 1975, the film quickly evolved beyond entertainment, inspiring a vibrant movement that still resonates with audiences today.
- The Rocky Horror Picture Show, co-written by Richard O’Brien and director Jim Sharman and produced by Lou Adler and Michael White, revolutionized cinema with its iconic characters, extravagant costumes, and bold rock ‘n’ roll soundtrack.
- Its legendary late-night screenings, featuring shadow casts and audience participation, transformed the movie experience.
- Today, with weekly showings worldwide, it holds the record as the longest-running theatrical release in history.
- In honor of its 50th anniversary, a newly restored and remastered edition of The Rocky Horror Picture Show will be released in stunning 4K Ultra HD, featuring the introduction of an eye-catching new anniversary logo.
- The Walt Disney Studios Restoration team spent 10 months meticulously scanning and preserving every frame of the cult classic, ensuring remarkable clarity and vibrancy.
- The project features a newly mixed Dolby Atmos audio track that enhances the film's iconic soundtrack, while purists can enjoy the fully restored original mono audio, allowing audiences to experience the film as it was heard at its premiere five decades ago.
What They’re Saying:
- Kevin Schaeffer, Director of Restoration & Library Management: “It’s a privilege to help preserve the legacy of a film that has meant so much to so many. Bringing The Rocky Horror Picture Show to life in 4K allows us to honor its bold, genre-defying spirit and ensure that audiences - both longtime fans and first-time viewers - can experience it as it was originally intended, with stunning picture and sound.’
- Lou Adler, Producer: When The Rocky Horror Picture Show was first released, no one thought it would be around very long let alone...50 years. What began as a small, rebellious project has become a global celebration of individuality, community, and creative freedom. This anniversary is a tribute to the fans who kept it alive and kicking all these years."
