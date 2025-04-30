FX's “Shōgun” Sets Season Two Production Date, First Details Revealed
Part two of “Shōgun” takes place a decade after last season's events.
The hit drama series Shōgun, produced by FX, Hulu, and Disney+, is scheduled to begin filming its second season next year.
What’s Happening:
- The acclaimed drama series Shōgun — a global success on FX, Hulu, and Disney+ — is readying for a second season.
- Production is now set to commence next January in Vancouver, as announced by Gina Balian, President of FX Entertainment.
- Based on James Clavell's novel of the same name, Shōgun has become the most-watched program in FX's history and is produced by FX Productions.
- Rachel Kondo and Justin Marks, the creators of the television series, have recently concluded a writers' room focused on developing a completely original new chapter for the first season, which itself was an adaptation of James Clavell's acclaimed novel.
- Part two of Shōgun will take place 10 years after the conclusion of the first season, further exploring the historically inspired narrative of two men from vastly different backgrounds whose destinies are deeply interconnected.
About Season 1:
- In the first season, Lord Yoshii Toranaga (Hiroyuki Sanada) faced challenges in holding onto his power as rivals within the Council of Regents plotted against him.
- The turning point came with the discovery of a European ship stranded in a nearby village.
- Its English pilot, John Blackthorne (Cosmo Jarvis), shared vital strategic information with Toranaga.
- This crucial exchange shifted the power dynamics, allowing Toranaga to triumph in a civil war that would influence the trajectory of the next century.
The Crew Behind Season 2:
- Marks and Kondo will serve as executive producers alongside Michaela Clavell, Edward L. McDonnell, and Michael De Luca.
- Hiroyuki Sanada is returning to portray Toranaga and has been promoted to Executive Producer for the second season.
- Additionally, Cosmo Jarvis will reprise his role as Blackthorne while also taking on the role of co-executive producer.
