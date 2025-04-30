New True Crime Podcast From ABC Audio and “20/20” Delves Into the Kidnapping and Murder of Holly Bobo
The upcoming series will include an exclusive police interview with the victim's brother, recorded just hours after her disappearance.
ABC Audio and 20/20 have announced a new true crime podcast, What Happened to Holly Bobo?, hosted by Eva Pilgrim.
What’s Happening:
- ABC Audio and 20/20 have announced the launch of a new true crime podcast titled What Happened to Holly Bobo?, hosted by Eva Pilgrim, co-anchor of GMA3 and senior national correspondent.
- Set to premiere on Tuesday, May 6, this six-episode series delves into the case of Holly Bobo, which sparked one of the most extensive and costly investigations in the history of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.
- The podcast will feature previously unreleased audio from Clint Bobo’s police interview conducted on the day of his sister's disappearance, where he denied any involvement and has since been cleared by authorities regarding her kidnapping and murder.
- Additionally, the series will provide updates on the March 2025 court proceedings involving Zach Adams, who was convicted of Holly's kidnapping and murder and is currently appealing his verdict, with real-time updates expected from his next court appearance, tentatively scheduled for May.
- The trailer for the podcast is now available on major platforms such as Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Amazon Music.
- The podcast explores the 2011 disappearance of Holly Bobo, a nursing student who vanished from her rural Tennessee home after leaving with a man.
- Her remains were discovered three years later by ginseng foragers, located near the site of her disappearance and about six miles from the residence of Zach Adams.
- Following Adams' conviction for Holly's murder, his appellate attorney has revealed that a crucial witness, Jason Autry, has now admitted to perjuring himself during the trial.
- Despite several individuals being imprisoned in connection with the case and law enforcement maintaining their stance on the convictions, ongoing defense initiatives have reignited public interest and skepticism regarding the true circumstances surrounding Holly Bobo's fate.
