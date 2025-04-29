New Hulu Docuseries to Tell the Story of “Call Her Daddy” Host Alex Cooper

“Call Her Alex” will stream June 10th on Hulu after premiering at the Tribeca Film Festival.

A new Hulu docuseries will follow Alex Cooper, the creator and host of the popular Call Her Daddy podcast.

What’s Happening:

Variety reports Call Her Alex , will follow Cooper in the lead-up to her first tour. It looks at her early years as “a self-conscious kid growing up in Pennsylvania" and charts her rise “from a 24-year-old woman with a sex and dating podcast to the CEO of a media empire in just six years."

, will follow Cooper in the lead-up to her first tour. It looks at her early years as “a self-conscious kid growing up in Pennsylvania" and charts her rise “from a 24-year-old woman with a sex and dating podcast to the CEO of a media empire in just six years." The docuseries will premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival on June 8th, with its Hulu premiere following two days later on June 10th.

Ry Russo-Young (HBO’s Nuclear Family ) directs Call Her Alex , with Cooper’s Unwell Productions banner producing.

) directs , with Cooper’s Unwell Productions banner producing. The Call Her Daddy podcast began in 2018, with Cooper entering a $125 million multiyear deal at SiriusXM in 2021, one of the biggest podcast deals in history.

podcast began in 2018, with Cooper entering a $125 million multiyear deal at SiriusXM in 2021, one of the biggest podcast deals in history. That’s not the only project Cooper has in the works at Hulu, as she’ll also be executive producing the unscripted series Overboard for Love.

What They’re Saying:

Alex Cooper: “I’ve shared my life with the Daddy Gang since I started Call Her Daddy — but this documentary series takes it even deeper. It’s a behind-the-scenes look at the moments that shaped me — the raw, the messy, the personal stuff I’ve never felt comfortable sharing until now. My hope is that by bringing people along for this part of my journey, they’ll feel both more connected to my life and more empowered in their own."

More Hulu News: