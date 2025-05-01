“IMPACT x Nightline” Reports the Rise and Fall of English Comedian Russell Brand

Russell Brand’s raunchy British humor and bad-boy image helped launch his career, but criminal charges threaten to bring it to an end.

This week’s brand-new edition of ABC News Studios’ IMPACT x Nightline reports on the downfall of English comedian Russell Brand, who was criminally charged on counts of assault in Great Britain last month.

What’s Happening:

In this week’s edition of the Hulu Nightline co-anchor Juju Chang reports on the ex-husband of Katy Perry, Russell Brand.

Chang takes a deep dive into Brand's troubled rise to fame with rarely seen photos and video, an exclusive interview with his past roommate, and footage from a past Nightline sit-down interview.

sit-down interview. The episode also features an interview with an attorney representing the “Jane Doe" who alleges she was sexually assaulted on the set of the 2011 film, Arthur .

. Brand has taken quite the turn, becoming a religious right-wing influencer, popping up at massive republican events like the 2024 Republican National Convention and engaging with right-wing media personalities.

Additional new interviews include the following: Mark Pinheiro, a former roommate of Russell Brand Chris Gardner, senior writer, The Hollywood Reporter Matt Flegenheimer, writer, The New York Times Chloe Combi, columnist, The Independent Claire Waxman, U.K. Independent Victims’ Commissioner

IMPACT x Nightline – Sex, Drugs & Fame: The Russell Brand Story arrives Thursday, April 24th, exclusively on Hulu.

