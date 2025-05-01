“IMPACT x Nightline” Reports the Rise and Fall of English Comedian Russell Brand

Russell Brand’s raunchy British humor and bad-boy image helped launch his career, but criminal charges threaten to bring it to an end.
This week’s brand-new edition of ABC News Studios’ IMPACT x Nightline reports on the downfall of English comedian Russell Brand, who was criminally charged on counts of assault in Great Britain last month.

  • In this week’s edition of the Hulu-exclusive docuseries, Nightline co-anchor Juju Chang reports on the ex-husband of Katy Perry, Russell Brand.
  • Chang takes a deep dive into Brand’s troubled rise to fame with rarely seen photos and video, an exclusive interview with his past roommate, and footage from a past Nightline sit-down interview.
  • The episode also features an interview with an attorney representing the “Jane Doe" who alleges she was sexually assaulted on the set of the 2011 film, Arthur.
  • Brand has taken quite the turn, becoming a religious right-wing influencer, popping up at massive republican events like the 2024 Republican National Convention and engaging with right-wing media personalities.
  • Additional new interviews include the following:
    • Mark Pinheiro, a former roommate of Russell Brand
    • Chris Gardner, senior writer, The Hollywood Reporter
    • Matt Flegenheimer, writer, The New York Times
    • Chloe Combi, columnist, The Independent
    • Claire Waxman, U.K. Independent Victims’ Commissioner
  • IMPACT x Nightline – Sex, Drugs & Fame: The Russell Brand Story arrives Thursday, April 24th, exclusively on Hulu.

