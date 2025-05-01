“IMPACT x Nightline” Reports the Rise and Fall of English Comedian Russell Brand
Russell Brand’s raunchy British humor and bad-boy image helped launch his career, but criminal charges threaten to bring it to an end.
This week’s brand-new edition of ABC News Studios’ IMPACT x Nightline reports on the downfall of English comedian Russell Brand, who was criminally charged on counts of assault in Great Britain last month.
What’s Happening:
- In this week’s edition of the Hulu-exclusive docuseries, Nightline co-anchor Juju Chang reports on the ex-husband of Katy Perry, Russell Brand.
- Chang takes a deep dive into Brand’s troubled rise to fame with rarely seen photos and video, an exclusive interview with his past roommate, and footage from a past Nightline sit-down interview.
- The episode also features an interview with an attorney representing the “Jane Doe" who alleges she was sexually assaulted on the set of the 2011 film, Arthur.
- Brand has taken quite the turn, becoming a religious right-wing influencer, popping up at massive republican events like the 2024 Republican National Convention and engaging with right-wing media personalities.
- Additional new interviews include the following:
- Mark Pinheiro, a former roommate of Russell Brand
- Chris Gardner, senior writer, The Hollywood Reporter
- Matt Flegenheimer, writer, The New York Times
- Chloe Combi, columnist, The Independent
- Claire Waxman, U.K. Independent Victims’ Commissioner
- IMPACT x Nightline – Sex, Drugs & Fame: The Russell Brand Story arrives Thursday, April 24th, exclusively on Hulu.
