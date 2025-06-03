Hulu Announces First Collection of "Perks" As Part of New Program

The first group launches alongside Disney+'s own Perks program.

After Thursday’s announcement of Disney+ and Hulu’s own Perks programs, the first group of Hulu Perks have been unveiled.



What Are Perks?:

Hulu Perks are set to be an “always-on", continually updated feature where subscribers to the streamer can take advantage of deals, contests, and more.

Disney+ revealed their initial collection of Perks last week, which included Disney Cruise Line sweepstakes, a 6-month DashPass membership from DoorDash, 20% off on Adidas online purchases, and more.

Today, Hulu shared a look at their first batch of Perks.

Hulu Perks:

Subscribers can enter for a chance to win 2 VIP tickets to Lollapalooza. The trip to Chicago includes airfare and hotel for two, on top of the premium access and amenities to see a line-up that includes Sabrina Carpenter, Doechii, Olivia Rodrigo, Finneas, A$AP Rocky, and more.

San Diego Comic-Con is always a highly sought after ticket, and fans can have the chance to win 2 passes to this year’s event.

Those who want to take part in another rewards program can redeem a three-month Level 2 benefit within Microsoft Rewards. With this benefit, you’ll be able to acquire points even faster from using Bing, playing Xbox, and more. Those points can be redeemed for gift cards and other special offers.

What’s To Come:

On the Hulu Perks landing page, subscribers can preview what’s to come from the new program.

New perks will include ones inspired by The Handmaid’s Tale , A Complete Unknown , Jimmy Kimmel Live! , and Only Murders in the Building (from Rare Beauty), along with a perk from Pure Green.

What We’d Like to See:

Of course, this is a new, permanent program for the streamer, so there will be growing pains, but we have some ideas for future perks for Hulu’s program.

With television becoming more available in theaters via companies like Fathom Events, why not offer screenings of highly anticipated shows in theaters across the country? I’d love to see the upcoming Alien: Earth or the second season of Shogun debut on a big screen.

or the second season of debut on a big screen. For some reason, streamers don’t have easily accessible online merchandise storefronts for their films and series, so maybe offer pre-orders for shirts celebrating big Hulu releases.

Finally, if a contest is involved, we want it to be BIG. I’m talking tickets to major award shows, on-set once-in-a-lifetime tours, or the chance to go to Chili’s with Only Murders’ Martin Short. (The last one might be a bit much…)

