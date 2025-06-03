"Love Island (UK)" Season 12 Coming to Hulu This Month, Full Cast Revealed

The popular reality show hits the Disney-owned streamer on June 12th.
Love Island (UK) is headed to Hulu this month, inviting US fans to experience the drama of the popular reality TV show.

What’s Happening:

  • Love Island (UK) is almost back!
  • The fan-favorite reality TV show, which combines a group of conventionally attractive people and places them all under the same roof.
  • Heading into its 12 season, this year’s Love Island Villa is located on the gorgeous Spanish island of Mallorca.
  • Hosted by Maya Jama, relationships will crash and burn with surprise twists, bombshell reveals, and more.
  • This season’s cast includes:
    • Meg, 25, Payroll Specialist, Southampton
    • Helena, 29, Cabin Crew, London
    • Shakira, 22, Marketing, Burnley
    • Sophie, 29, Motivational Speaker & Author, Manchester
    • Megan, 24, Musical Theater Performer & Energy Broker, Brighton (from Dublin)
    • Alima, 23, Wealth Management Client Executive, Glasgow
    • Kyle, 23, Water Operative, Stafford
    • Harry, 30, Gold Trader, Semi-Professional Footballer & Model, Guildford
    • Blu, 26, Construction Project Manager, London
    • Dejon, 26, Personal Trainer, London
    • Tommy, 22, Landscape Gardener, Hertfordshire
    • Ben, 23, Private Hire Taxi Driver, Gloucester
  • Fans in the US will be able to enjoy Season 12 of Love Island (UK) exclusively on Hulu.
  • The season premieres on June 12th, with new episodes releasing daily.

Hulu Perks:

  • For those looking to enjoy Season 12 of Love Island (UK), now is the perfect time to subscribe!
  • Launched this month, Hulu has debuted their new Hulu Perks program, which will provide subscribers with special discounts, giveaways, and more.
  • To learn more about Hulu Perks, click here.
  • Take advantage of the Disney+ Hulu bundle to get even more offers with Disney+ Perks.

