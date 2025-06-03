"Love Island (UK)" Season 12 Coming to Hulu This Month, Full Cast Revealed
The popular reality show hits the Disney-owned streamer on June 12th.
Love Island (UK) is headed to Hulu this month, inviting US fans to experience the drama of the popular reality TV show.
What’s Happening:
- Love Island (UK) is almost back!
- The fan-favorite reality TV show, which combines a group of conventionally attractive people and places them all under the same roof.
- Heading into its 12 season, this year’s Love Island Villa is located on the gorgeous Spanish island of Mallorca.
- Hosted by Maya Jama, relationships will crash and burn with surprise twists, bombshell reveals, and more.
- This season’s cast includes:
- Meg, 25, Payroll Specialist, Southampton
- Helena, 29, Cabin Crew, London
- Shakira, 22, Marketing, Burnley
- Sophie, 29, Motivational Speaker & Author, Manchester
- Megan, 24, Musical Theater Performer & Energy Broker, Brighton (from Dublin)
- Alima, 23, Wealth Management Client Executive, Glasgow
- Kyle, 23, Water Operative, Stafford
- Harry, 30, Gold Trader, Semi-Professional Footballer & Model, Guildford
- Blu, 26, Construction Project Manager, London
- Dejon, 26, Personal Trainer, London
- Tommy, 22, Landscape Gardener, Hertfordshire
- Ben, 23, Private Hire Taxi Driver, Gloucester
- Fans in the US will be able to enjoy Season 12 of Love Island (UK) exclusively on Hulu.
- The season premieres on June 12th, with new episodes releasing daily.
