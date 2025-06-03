"Love Island (UK)" Season 12 Coming to Hulu This Month, Full Cast Revealed

The popular reality show hits the Disney-owned streamer on June 12th.

Love Island (UK) is headed to Hulu this month, inviting US fans to experience the drama of the popular reality TV show.

What’s Happening:

Love Island (UK) is almost back!

is almost back! The fan-favorite reality TV show, which combines a group of conventionally attractive people and places them all under the same roof.

Heading into its 12 season, this year’s Love Island Villa is located on the gorgeous Spanish island of Mallorca.

Hosted by Maya Jama, relationships will crash and burn with surprise twists, bombshell reveals, and more.

This season’s cast includes: Meg, 25, Payroll Specialist, Southampton Helena, 29, Cabin Crew, London Shakira, 22, Marketing, Burnley Sophie, 29, Motivational Speaker & Author, Manchester Megan, 24, Musical Theater Performer & Energy Broker, Brighton (from Dublin) Alima, 23, Wealth Management Client Executive, Glasgow Kyle, 23, Water Operative, Stafford Harry, 30, Gold Trader, Semi-Professional Footballer & Model, Guildford Blu, 26, Construction Project Manager, London Dejon, 26, Personal Trainer, London Tommy, 22, Landscape Gardener, Hertfordshire Ben, 23, Private Hire Taxi Driver, Gloucester

Fans in the US will be able to enjoy Season 12 of Love Island (UK) exclusively on Hulu.

exclusively on Hulu. The season premieres on June 12th, with new episodes releasing daily.

Hulu Perks:

