Trailer Released for Hulu's "Call Her Alex" Docuseries
The docuseries follows podcast extraordinaire Alex Cooper and her rise to fame.
Alex Cooper’s Hulu documentary has released its first trailer.
What’s Happening:
- Alex Cooper, the podcasting and media mogul, is pulling back the curtain on her success in an all-new documentary series for Hulu.
- Announced back in April, the two-part series entitled Call Her Alex follows her rise to fame through the male-dominated podcasting industry, her life leading to her success, and the constant struggle to stay at the top of her game.
- The series is directed by Ry Russo-Young and will be produced by Cooper’s Unwell Productions banner.
- Call Her Alex will debut at the Tribeca Film Festival, then stream June 10th on Hulu.
More About Alex:
- Alex Cooper is most known for her podcast Call Her Daddy, a juggernaut in the audio space.
- Originally starting in 2018 under the Barstool Sports brand, she took the podcast elsewhere signing a $125 million, multiyear deal with SiriusXM in 2021. It marks one of the biggest podcasting deals in the history of the medium.
- Her success can also be seen elsewhere, with her own Peacock series during the 2024 Paris Olympics and her own electrolyte drink brand, Unwell Hydration.
- She has more in the works with Hulu, an unscripted series called Overboard for Love.
