Hulu Acquires College Comedy Film Led By “Stranger Things’” Gaten Matarazzo, and “The Goldbergs’” Sean Giambrone
The comedy duo known as BriTANicK wrote and directed the currently untitled film.
A new college comedy film starring familiar faces from Stranger Things and The Goldbergs is coming to Hulu.
What’s Happening:
- As revealed by Hollywood Reporter, Hulu acquired the film, which stars Stranger Things’ Gaten Matarazzo, and The Goldbergs’ Sean Giambrone.
- The film was written and directed by Brian McElhaney and Nick Kocher, the comedy duo known as BriTANicK, who previously wrote for Saturday Night Live.
- The currently untitled comedy centers on a group of college students who order a pizza delivery for their dorm while they’re having a bad drug trip. As a result, making it down two flights of stairs to get the pizza ends up as what is described as “a mind-bendingly transformative quest."
- Jeremy Garelick and Will Phelps of American High produced the movie, and THR notes they were also behind several other Hulu features, including Plan B, Big Time Adolescence and The Binge.
- Other producers include Billy Rosenberg, Jason Zaro, Max A. Butler and Molle DeBartolo, while Matarazzo (who has the fifth and final season of Stranger Things coming late this year) executive produced.
- McElhaney and Kocher also wrote the upcoming film Over Your Dead Body, directed by The Lonely Island’s Jorma Taccone and starring Jason Segal and Samara Weaving.
A Good College (Adjacent) Comedy on Hulu
- While we wait to see when this new movie will debut on Hulu – and what it will be called when it does – if you’re looking for a sold college comedy on that streaming service in the interim (or on Disney+ with Hulu, if that’s how you roll), I’ll make a left field suggestion… 1993’s Son in Law.
- Yes, I know, I’m actually recommending a Pauly Shore movie. And also, I’m kind of cheating since Son in Law centers on college characters but only takes place at a college for the early portion of the film.
- And yet… it’s really funny! Yes, yes, even though it’s a Pauly Shore movie. But this fish out of water story, in which Shore’s “Crawl" travels to the small town farm of his new college friend, Becca (Carla Gugino), over Thanksgiving break, is genuinely well done. As quick as you can say “weasel," all sorts of wacky hijinks ensue thanks to Crawl’s, well, Pauly Shore-esque behavior clashing with Becca’s folksy farm life and it actually works comedically and elicits plenty of laughter. Yes, this is the Citizen Kane of Pauly Shore movies. Or, at least, the Romy & Michele.
