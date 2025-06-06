Hulu Reveals Arrival Date of First-Ever Reunion Episode of "The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives"

TIL that #DadTok was a thing too.

Viewers are sure to lock into their screens as #MomTok gets ready to reunite for the first ever reunion special for the hit Hulu series, The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives.

What’s Happening:

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives on Hulu has revealed the date for what is sure to be a drama-filled reunion’s debut on the platform.

Appropriately enough, the news was revealed on Social Media, with the official Instagram account for the show revealing the reunion and some of the cast involved.

The Season 2 Reunion is set to arrive on Hulu on July 1st, not even two months after the arrival of season two of the show, which arrived on May 15th.

The reunion is set to be hosted by Nick Viall, who fans might know from his four - count ‘em, four! - stints in the various arms of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette franchise.

and franchise. The official logline for the reunion promises that “All of #MomTok and #DadTok uncover secrets and scandals, never-before-seen footage, and a surprise announcement in the first-ever reunion special" for the series.

Let’s #MomTok About It:

For those who haven’t delved into the world of the hit Hulu series, The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives - the reality series gets viewers caught up in the scandalous and drama-filled world of a group of Mormon Mom influencers that implodes when they get caught in the middle of a swinging sex scandal that makes international headlines.

The series has captivated audiences, largely because of the blend of scandal, faith, and the influencer/TikTok culture, along with the bonds of sisterhood and friendship, all of which is put on the line in the series.

The influencer group, collectively known as #MomTok, returned in the second season of the show, which debuted last month. Now, an original swinger from the scandal that brought them all the fame has returned, with the friendships collapsing as secrets, lies, and allegations come out, all of which seem to set up the aforementioned reunion to be a tea-spilling feast for the viewers who won’t look away.