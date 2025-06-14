Beyond the Armor: See How Magic Meets Tech in Marvel Television’s “Ironheart”

A new behind-the-scenes featurette goes beyond the armor of Marvel Television’s latest series, Ironheart.

What’s Happening:

After making her MCU debut in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Riri Williams is getting the spotlight in her own series, Ironheart – which comes to Disney+

In the video, Dominique Thorne (who plays Riri) reveals that this series will be a deep dive into the character, one that is locked in and laser focused.

Ryan Coogler, the director of the Black Panther films and the current hit, Sinners (who serves as executive producer), talks about his excitement introducing Riri Williams in Wakanda Forever.

The featurette also sees a lot of praise given to Thorne for her acting ability and being "tough as nails."

Check out the video for yourself below, which also includes a number of new clips from the series.

More on Ironheart:

Set after the events of Wakanda Forever, Ironheart follows Riri Williams (Dominique Thorne) as she returns to her hometown of Chicago, determined to build a state-of-the-art iron suit and make her mark on the world. Her time in Wakanda has left her more eager than ever to pursue her dreams, and her quest entangles her in a dangerous world of science and magic.

The cast of Ironheart also includes Lyric Ross, Alden Ehrenreich, Regan Aliyah, Manny Montana, Matthew Elam and Anji White.

Ironheart launches with a three episode premiere on June 24th at 6 p.m. PT/ 9 p.m. ET, only on Disney+

More Marvel News: