"Marvel Mystic Mayhem" Gameplay Trailer Released for New Superhero Team-Based Tactical Mobile Game

Fans of Marvel superhero video games are going to want to pre-register for the new mobile game Marvel Mystic Mayhem, for which the new gameplay trailer was released this week.

What’s happening:

Marvel Entertainment has released a new gameplay trailer for the upcoming mobile game Marvel Mystic Mayhem , which will be released on Wednesday, June 25th for iOS and Android devices.

, which will be released on Wednesday, June 25th for iOS and Android devices. This free-to-play game is described as a team-based tactical superhero RPG in which the main villain is Nightmare, the Lord of Dreams. It will utilize in-game currency, rare collectibles, and Shadow Keys to enhance player progression.

Playable characters from Marvel’s superhero universe in Marvel Mystic Mayhem include Storm, Emma Frost, Juggernaut, Moon Girl & Devil Dinosaur, Hulk, Sleepwalker, Moon Knight, Armor, Falcon, Psylocke, Angela, Mister Negative, Black Knight, Man-Thing, Misty Knight, Lady Bullseye, Doppelganger, Spider-Man, Iron Man, Scarlet Witch, Thor, and Doctor Strange.

Watch MARVEL Mystic Mayhem Gameplay Trailer:

What they’re saying:

Marvel Entertainment: “Survive the twisted MARVEL worlds of NIGHTMARE! The brand new MARVEL Super Hero team-based tactical RPG, MARVEL Mystic Mayhem is here! Celebrate #MARVELMysticMayhem Global Launch on June 25 (PDT)! Assemble your team of legendary Marvel characters to save the world through tactical battles!"

"Overview - An all-new Marvel Super Hero Team-Based Tactical RPG on mobile! As Nightmare unearths the darkest dreams of the waking, reality morphs to reflect their deepest fears! Battle the Lord of Dreams as he invades the minds of iconic heroes and villains, awakening their inner fears to destroy the waking world!

