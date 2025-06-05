"MARVEL Tōkon: Fighting Souls" Video Game Announce Trailer Released by PlayStation Studios and Arc System Works

Fans of Marvel superheroes and video games are going to want to get their button-mashing fingers ready– an upcoming new game entitled MARVEL Tōkon: Fighting Souls has just been announced for PC and PlayStation 5, with an exciting announcement trailer to go along with it.

What’s happening:

PlayStation Studios, Arc System Works, and Marvel Games have released an official announce trailer for their upcoming new fighting game MARVEL Tōkon: Fighting Souls .

. Playable Marvel superheroes and villains in the 4x4 tag-team game will include Captain America, Iron Man, Spider-Man, Doctor Doom, Storm, Ms. Marvel, Star-Lord, and Ghost Rider (Robbie Reyes).

MARVEL Tōkon: Fighting Souls is currently scheduled for release sometime in 2026 for PlayStation 5, Steam, and the Epic Games Store.

Watch MARVEL Tōkon: Fighting Souls | Announce Trailer:

What they’re saying:

Game Director and Lead Battle Designer, Kazuto Sekine: “From the beginning, we aimed to make MARVEL Tōkon: Fighting Souls a title that could be enjoyed by a wide variety of players. Generally, a team VS fighting game requires the player to learn multiple characters, but for MARVEL Tōkon: Fighting Souls, you only need to master one character in order to play the game. We have designed the mechanics in such a way that you can perform a variety of actions with either traditional fighting game inputs or simple inputs. With the press of a few buttons, multiple characters can appear on screen to provide backup or attack together – creating a new and exciting team VS battle experience."

Michael Francisco, Senior Product Development Manager, Marvel Games: "Since day one, our long-time and trusted collaborators at PlayStation and the team at Arc System Works have poured incredible amounts of talent and passion into reimagining the Marvel Universe in a way that only they can. MARVEL Tōkon: Fighting Souls demonstrates that they are absolute masters of their craft and are true Marvel fans at heart. Players are in for a wild ride."

