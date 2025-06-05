"MARVEL Tōkon: Fighting Souls" Video Game Announce Trailer Released by PlayStation Studios and Arc System Works
Marvel Games also collaborated on this upcoming new fighting game.
Fans of Marvel superheroes and video games are going to want to get their button-mashing fingers ready– an upcoming new game entitled MARVEL Tōkon: Fighting Souls has just been announced for PC and PlayStation 5, with an exciting announcement trailer to go along with it.
What’s happening:
- PlayStation Studios, Arc System Works, and Marvel Games have released an official announce trailer for their upcoming new fighting game MARVEL Tōkon: Fighting Souls.
- Playable Marvel superheroes and villains in the 4x4 tag-team game will include Captain America, Iron Man, Spider-Man, Doctor Doom, Storm, Ms. Marvel, Star-Lord, and Ghost Rider (Robbie Reyes).
- MARVEL Tōkon: Fighting Souls is currently scheduled for release sometime in 2026 for PlayStation 5, Steam, and the Epic Games Store.
Watch MARVEL Tōkon: Fighting Souls | Announce Trailer:
What they’re saying:
- Game Director and Lead Battle Designer, Kazuto Sekine: “From the beginning, we aimed to make MARVEL Tōkon: Fighting Souls a title that could be enjoyed by a wide variety of players. Generally, a team VS fighting game requires the player to learn multiple characters, but for MARVEL Tōkon: Fighting Souls, you only need to master one character in order to play the game. We have designed the mechanics in such a way that you can perform a variety of actions with either traditional fighting game inputs or simple inputs. With the press of a few buttons, multiple characters can appear on screen to provide backup or attack together – creating a new and exciting team VS battle experience."
- Michael Francisco, Senior Product Development Manager, Marvel Games: “Since day one, our long-time and trusted collaborators at PlayStation and the team at Arc System Works have poured incredible amounts of talent and passion into reimagining the Marvel Universe in a way that only they can. MARVEL Tōkon: Fighting Souls demonstrates that they are absolute masters of their craft and are true Marvel fans at heart. Players are in for a wild ride."
More Marvel Video Game News:
- A Thunderbolts* update recently arrived for Marvel Future Fight.
- The Dark Phoenix Saga was introduced to Marvel Contest of Champions.
- The original soundtrack for Marvel Rivals is now available to stream.