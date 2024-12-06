“Marvel Rivals: Galactic Tunes” Original Video Game Soundtrack Now Available to Stream

Marvel Rivals: Galactic Tunes Original Video Game Soundtrack is now available on your favorite streaming platforms.
- Hollywood Records has released the Marvel Rivals: Galactic Tunes Original Video Game Soundtrack, featuring a score composed by Masahiro Aoki and produced and arranged by Shota Nakama.
- The soundtrack includes three original songs:
- "Rivals 'Til the End (Main Theme)” performed by Adriana Figueroa
- “Fate of Both Worlds” performed by Le'mon
- "Rivals 'Til the End (Chrissy Version)” performed by Chrissy Costanza (lead singer of Against the Current)
- Constanza’s version of the song is featured in the game trailer and digital soundtrack.
- The soundtrack is available to stream on Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music and other digital platforms.
- A vinyl album release is also scheduled for January 31st, 2025, and is currently available to pre-order.
- Marvel Rivals, which launched today, December 6th, is the highly anticipated team shooter game featuring Marvel favorites.
- Players can look forward to choosing heroes split into three distinct roles based on their unique power inclinations: Vanguard, Duelist, and Strategist. They’ll be free to pick their preferred role and hero, teaming up with allies to create a versatile and dynamic lineup for battle.
- For more information on Marvel Rivals, head to their website.
