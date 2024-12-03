Marvel Comics Unveils Trailer for Freshly Released “Astonishing X-Men”

Marvel Comics has released a new trailer for their new Marvel Unlimited comic Astonishing X-Men.
What’s Happening:
- Marvel has revealed a new trailer for their freshly released Astonishing X-Men Infinity comic.
- The new trailer teases the comic as some of Generation X’s most iconic characters, now dealing with the fall of Krakoa, are intertwined in an anti-mutant movement that will threaten their lives.
- Kicking off the action, the trailer showcases a mutant murder at the hands of an unknown killer. As the anti-mutant movement continues to gain power and weapons, Banshee and Husk will have to try to stop a nefarious plot before it's too late.
- Written by Alex Paknadel and illustrated by Phillip Sevy, the first issue of the Marvel Unlimited exclusive comic will see Sean Cassidy (Banshee) and Paige Guthrie (Husk) both seek out their families. Paige returns to her home state of Kentucky with Sean searching New York for his daughter Theresa.
- Astonishing X-Men Infinity Comic #1 is now available to enjoy on Marvel Unlimited.
- Marvel Unlimited is a subscription based service that offers limitless access to more than 30,000 comics spanning from Marvel Comics original issues to currently releasing editions.
- The service starts at $9.99 a month, with a current Cyber Week deal allowing fans to get an entire year of comics for just $45. The deal is available until December 5th. You can find more info on Marvel Unlimited here.
Read More Marvel: