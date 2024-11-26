Marvel Comics Unveils Trailer and Variant Covers for “Ultimate Wolverine #1”

This January, Marvel Comics is taking readers deeper into the Ultimate Universe with Ultimate Wolverine. Today fans got a look into the new series with the release of a brand new trailer.

, the first issue in Marvel's newest ongoing series in their Ultimate line, will introduce readers to Wolverine as the Maker’s agent known as the Winter Soldier. In a new trailer released today, fans got a look at the upcoming issue, including never-before-seen artwork.

The new series, written by Chris Condon and illustrated by Alessandro Cappuccio, will see Wolverine set out on an action-packed adventure against mutantkind. His handlers, Magik, Colossus, and Omega Red, think they have control over the Maker’s most powerful agent, but will the anti-hero take off his mask and go rogue?

In addition to the new trailer, Marvel has revealed all of the variant covers for Ultimate Wolverine #1.

Lee Bermejo

Gabriele Dell’otto

Gleb Melnikov

Steve Skroce

Josemaria Casanovas

Leinil Francis Yu

Ultimate Wolverine #1 is set to debut on January 15th and is available for preorder at comic shops everywhere.

What They’re Saying:

Chris Condon, Writer: "I couldn't be more excited to be tackling one of the absolute greatest comic book characters of all time in a totally new and unique way with a powerhouse artist like Alessandro Cappuccio, a dynamite colorist like Bryan Valenza, and a showstopping letterer like Cory Petit. Each issue we have planned pushes the ideas that we all have about Wolverine to their limits – which is everything that an 'ultimate' Wolverine should be."

