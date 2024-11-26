Marvel Comics Unveils Trailer and Variant Covers for “Ultimate Wolverine #1”

See Wolverine in a new action-packed adventure this winter.
by |
Tags: , , ,

This January, Marvel Comics is taking readers deeper into the Ultimate Universe with Ultimate Wolverine. Today fans got a look into the new series with the release of a brand new trailer.

Marvel Comics News:

  • Ultimate Wolverine #1, the first issue in Marvel's newest ongoing series in their Ultimate line, will introduce readers to Wolverine as the Maker’s agent known as the Winter Soldier.
  • In a new trailer released today, fans got a look at the upcoming issue, including never-before-seen artwork.

  • The new series, written by Chris Condon and illustrated by Alessandro Cappuccio, will see Wolverine set out on an action-packed adventure against mutantkind. His handlers, Magik, Colossus, and Omega Red, think they have control over the Maker’s most powerful agent, but will the anti-hero take off his mask and go rogue?
  • In addition to the new trailer, Marvel has revealed all of the variant covers for Ultimate Wolverine #1.
  • Let’s check out the new covers!

Lee Bermejo

Gabriele Dell’otto

Gleb Melnikov

Steve Skroce

Josemaria Casanovas

Leinil Francis Yu

  • Ultimate Wolverine #1 is set to debut on January 15th and is available for preorder at comic shops everywhere.

What They’re Saying:

  • Chris Condon, Writer: "I couldn't be more excited to be tackling one of the absolute greatest comic book characters of all time in a totally new and unique way with a powerhouse artist like Alessandro Cappuccio, a dynamite colorist like Bryan Valenza, and a showstopping letterer like Cory Petit. Each issue we have planned pushes the ideas that we all have about Wolverine to their limits – which is everything that an 'ultimate' Wolverine should be."

Read More Marvel:

Maxon Faber
Based in Los Angeles, California, Maxon is roller coaster and musical theatre nerd. His favorite dinosaur is the parasaurolophus, specifically the one in Jurassic World: The Ride.
View all articles by Maxon Faber