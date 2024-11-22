Marvel Comics Announces Disney “What If…? Mickey & Friends Became The Fantastic Four”

Sneak Preview of Variant Covers and First 5 Pages

Marvel Comics just teased the fourth Disney What If…? One-shot coming this January: What If…? Mickey & Friends Became The Fantastic Four.

What’s Happening:

What If…? Mickey & Friends Became The Fantastic Four What If…? release.

release. This epic Disney/Marvel crossover comes from writers Steve Behling and Riccardo Secchi and artist Lorenzo Pastrovicchio.

Mickey, Minnie, Donald, and Goofy star in a whimsical retelling of Stan Lee and Jack Kirby’s groundbreaking Fantastic Four #1 , first released in 1961.

, first released in 1961. Alongside the announcement, Marvel Comics has showcased variant covers, as well as a few pages from inside the special issue.

More issues of Marvel & Disney: What If…? will be announced soon.

About What If…? Mickey & Friends Became The Fantastic Four:

“Mickey has stretching powers! Minnie can turn invisible! Goofy can burst into flame! Donald has become some kind of rocky…THING! With these incredible powers they vow to help those in need as — the FANTASTIC FOUR. And they’ll need all their awesome abilities if they are to succeed in their first mission together to stop Mole Pete from destroying Duckburg! But how did they get their super-powers? Find out in this fantastic origin special!”

What They’re Saying:

Mark Paniccia, Editor: “Steve Behling and Riccardo Secchi have done it again with a wild and funtastic take on Marvel’s First Family! Seeing the initial cover sketches by Lorenzo Pastrovicchio with Mickey and friends as the Fantastic Four got our appetite whet for the hilarious hijinks to come, and the final product did not disappoint! Goofy lighting a barbecue? Donald made of rocky feathers? Mole Pete in charge of monsters from the abyss? As a huge FF fan myself, I can say this issue did everything possible to tickle my nostalgic funny bone.”

What If…? Mickey & Friends Became The Fantastic Four Covers

What If…? Mickey & Friends Became The Fantastic Four Page Previews