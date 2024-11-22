The X-Men Will Team Up with Spider-Man this February in Marvel Comics’ “8 Deaths of Spider-Man” Saga

The X-Men and Spider-Man are teaming up against Cyttorak in Marvel Comics’ upcoming issues of 8 Deaths of Spider-Man.
Marvel Mashups:
- Doctor Doom has become the Sorcerer Supreme. Now ruling over the Marvel Universe, the supervillain has tasked Spider-Man to take on the eight scions of Cyttorak in Marvel’s current saga 8 Deaths of Spider-Man.
- With a mystically-powered suit and extra lives, Spider-Man must take on the God-like beings.
- The battle is currently taking place throughout the pages of Amazing Spider-Man, starting with issue #61. Created by Joey Kelly and Ed McGuinness, Marvel has given fans a sneak peek at the future of the battle.
- This February, Juggernaut will step in to help Spider-Man in his battle against the Scions of Cyttorak through Amazing Spider-Man #67-68. Writer Justina Ireland and artist Andrea Broccardo will serve as the guest creative team for the two issues.
- When Spider-Man loses his last life, Juggernaut and the X-Men will have to finish what he started in the bonus tie-in issue Amazing Spider-Man #68.Deaths. But why are the X-Men fighting each other? The special issue will be spearheaded by writer Christos Gage and artist Mark Buckingham.
Amazing Spider-Man #67
Written by Justina Ireland
Art by Andrea Broccardo
Cover by Patrick Gleason
On Sale 2/12
Amazing Spider-Man #68
Written by Justina Ireland
Art by Andrea Broccardo
Cover by Patrick Gleason
On Sale 2/19
Amazing Spider-Man #68.Deaths
Written by Christos Gage
Art and Cover by Mark Buckingham
On Sale 2/26
- The new Spidey Saga comics are available to preorder now at comic shops everywhere.
Read More Marvel: