The X-Men Will Team Up with Spider-Man this February in Marvel Comics’ “8 Deaths of Spider-Man” Saga

With extra lives and a special suit, Spidey has been tasked by Sorcerer Supreme Doctor Doom to defeat the God-like Scions of Cyttorak.
by |
Tags: , , , ,

The X-Men and Spider-Man are teaming up against Cyttorak in Marvel Comics’ upcoming issues of 8 Deaths of Spider-Man.

Marvel Mashups:

  • Doctor Doom has become the Sorcerer Supreme. Now ruling over the Marvel Universe, the supervillain has tasked Spider-Man to take on the eight scions of Cyttorak in Marvel’s current saga 8 Deaths of Spider-Man.
  • With a mystically-powered suit and extra lives, Spider-Man must take on the God-like beings.
  • The battle is currently taking place throughout the pages of Amazing Spider-Man, starting with issue #61. Created by Joey Kelly and Ed McGuinness, Marvel has given fans a sneak peek at the future of the battle.
  • This February, Juggernaut will step in to help Spider-Man in his battle against the Scions of Cyttorak through Amazing Spider-Man #67-68. Writer Justina Ireland and artist Andrea Broccardo will serve as the guest creative team for the two issues.
  • When Spider-Man loses his last life, Juggernaut and the X-Men will have to finish what he started in the bonus tie-in issue Amazing Spider-Man #68.Deaths. But why are the X-Men fighting each other? The special issue will be spearheaded by writer Christos Gage and artist Mark Buckingham.

Amazing Spider-Man #67

Written by Justina Ireland

Art by Andrea Broccardo

Cover by Patrick Gleason

On Sale 2/12

Amazing Spider-Man #68

Written by Justina Ireland

Art by Andrea Broccardo

Cover by Patrick Gleason

On Sale 2/19

Amazing Spider-Man #68.Deaths

Written by Christos Gage

Art and Cover by Mark Buckingham

On Sale 2/26

  • The new Spidey Saga comics are available to preorder now at comic shops everywhere.

Read More Marvel:

Maxon Faber
Based in Los Angeles, California, Maxon is roller coaster and musical theatre nerd. His favorite dinosaur is the parasaurolophus, specifically the one in Jurassic World: The Ride.
View all articles by Maxon Faber