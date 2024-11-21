Marvel Future Fight Reveals New Updates Featuring “Symbiote and Spider-Man”

A new “Symbiote and Spider-Man” update introduces a new character, costumes, and content enhancements.
by |
Tags: , , ,

Netmarble has revealed a new update for its popular mobile RPG, Marvel Future Fight.

What's Happening:

  • Netmarble has announced a new in-game update for its popular mobile RPG, Marvel Future Fight.
  • This update, centered on “Symbiote and Spider-Man”, brings a new character and costumes, as well as various content improvements.
  • The most recent update adds Sleeper as a new playable character who can be upgraded to Tier-3 with a new Ultimate Skill.
  • Furthermore, new uniforms have been launched for Spider-Man (The Symbiote Suit), Venom (Warstar), and Agent Venom (Guardians of the Galaxy).
  • Players can promote Agent Venom to Tier-4 by obtaining a new Striker Skill.
  • Additionally, Hydro-Man and Molten Man can now access Awakened Potential and Transcended Potential, along with new Awakened Skills.
  • Agents now have the ability to awaken the metal ore Uru, which enhances their stats and grants additional effects depending on the quantity of awakened Uru they have equipped.
  • New in-game events have been launched to celebrate Black Friday.
  • A special check-in event offers a variety of rewards, including a Selector: Potential Transcended Character.
  • Beginning November 27, players can take part in a growth support event, as well as several discount events that enable them to purchase valuable in-game items at lower prices.
  • Additionally, the exclusive web event called Collector’s Crystal Vault provides a total of 15 million crystals.
  • Marvel Future Fight has a worldwide player base of over 150 million, and the game is available globally on both the App Store and Google Play.
  • For more information, visit http://marvelfuturefight.netmarble.com.

More Marvel News:

Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com
Please enable JavaScript in your browser to complete this form.

Tricia Kennedy
As a huge Disney fan Tricia enjoys having Walt Disney World basically in her backyard. When she's not at the theme parks she is either playing drums or with her dog Yoda. She is a lifelong Star Wars fan and has ridden Star Tours over 270 times.
View all articles by Tricia Kennedy