Marvel Future Fight Reveals New Updates Featuring “Symbiote and Spider-Man”

Netmarble has revealed a new update for its popular mobile RPG, Marvel Future Fight.
What's Happening:
- Netmarble has announced a new in-game update for its popular mobile RPG, Marvel Future Fight.
- This update, centered on “Symbiote and Spider-Man”, brings a new character and costumes, as well as various content improvements.
- The most recent update adds Sleeper as a new playable character who can be upgraded to Tier-3 with a new Ultimate Skill.
- Furthermore, new uniforms have been launched for Spider-Man (The Symbiote Suit), Venom (Warstar), and Agent Venom (Guardians of the Galaxy).
- Players can promote Agent Venom to Tier-4 by obtaining a new Striker Skill.
- Additionally, Hydro-Man and Molten Man can now access Awakened Potential and Transcended Potential, along with new Awakened Skills.
- Agents now have the ability to awaken the metal ore Uru, which enhances their stats and grants additional effects depending on the quantity of awakened Uru they have equipped.
- New in-game events have been launched to celebrate Black Friday.
- A special check-in event offers a variety of rewards, including a Selector: Potential Transcended Character.
- Beginning November 27, players can take part in a growth support event, as well as several discount events that enable them to purchase valuable in-game items at lower prices.
- Additionally, the exclusive web event called Collector’s Crystal Vault provides a total of 15 million crystals.
- Marvel Future Fight has a worldwide player base of over 150 million, and the game is available globally on both the App Store and Google Play.
- For more information, visit http://marvelfuturefight.netmarble.com.
