Moon Knight and Midnight Mission Run from the Law in “Moon Knight: Fist of Khonshu #3” Later Next Month

The Midnight Mission is on the run from the law in the MOON KNIGHT: FIST OF KHONSHU #3, due out later next month and marking the Marvel Comics debut of acclaimed artist Domenico Carbone.

What’s Happening:

has roped fans into the latest evolution of the best-selling run that sees Moon Knight reunited with his Midnight Mission following his dramatic resurrection in Blood Hunt. Today, fans can get a sneak peek at next month’s MOON KNIGHT: FIST OF KHONSHU #3, which will be Marvel Comics newcomer Domenico Carbone’s debut as a new series artist.

Carbone is the latest to join the Moon Knight’s artists, including original series artist Alessandro Cappuccio, whose artwork made the series such a hit; and frequent series artist Devmayla Pramanik, who will continue to bring his talent to the book in future issues.

preview spotlights the dynamic action and kinetic energy Carbone will bring to the series as he depicts Moon Knight, Tigra, Hunter’s Moon, and more and their explosive battle with law enforcement after being framed by new villain Achilles Fairchild. He may be back from the dead, but Moon Knight is already in the fight of his life, as dangerous operators on both sides of the law target heroes, villains and civilians with callous disregard for safety! Joke's on them, though, because Moon Knight ALSO has a callous disregard for safety…and his is bigger!

You can check out Carbone’s artwork and preorder MOON KNIGHT: FIST OF KHONSHU #3 at your local comic shop today, ahead of its release on December 25th.

What They’re Saying:

Domenico Carbone: “When I got the call to draw Moon Knight, I could not believe it! I had always wanted to collaborate with Marvel and draw their amazing super heroes, and Moon Knight is the perfect opportunity. I love what Jed has done so far and his amazing scripting ability fuels my creativity: I am really looking forward to growing as an artist for this!”