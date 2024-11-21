What Readers Can Look Forward to With Marvel’s “Ultimate Universe“

Learn about “Ultimate Black Panther” #12, “Ultimate Spider-Man” #14, “Ultimate X-Men” #12, Ultimates #9, and “Ultimate Wolverine” #2, all available this February.

Marvel's reimagined Ultimate Universe is stepping into its second year, delivering exciting stories and daring character evolutions to its readers.

What’s Happening:

Marvel's Ultimate Universe is gearing up for its second year, offering readers an exhilarating continuation of its storytelling and groundbreaking character developments.

With the Maker's return on the horizon, tensions rise, and as his council struggles to uphold their power, the heroes of this once-fated realm will face extraordinary challenges.

Fans can now preview what February's Ultimate issues have in store, including the highly anticipated second chapter of the Ultimate series, Ultimate Wolverine .

The cover art and synopses for the February issues highlight several key developments, including the introduction of the Ultimate Luke Cage in Ultimates #9, the enigmatic partnership of the Sorcerer Supreme with Wakanda in Ultimate Black Panther #13, Peter and Harry's intense confrontation with Kraven the Hunter in Ultimate Spider-Man #14, Armor and her mutant team facing off against the Shadow King in Ultimate X-Men #12, and a grim challenge for the Maker's Ultimate Weapon in Ultimate Wolverine #2.

Ultimates #9

Written By Deniz Camp

Art By Chris Allen

Chris Allen teams up with Deniz Camp in Stormbreaker to delve into Luke Cage's past and future. While Spider-Man shines in Ultimates 1.0, uncover the individual subtly undermining the Maker’s Council from prison.

Ultimate Black Panther #13

Written By Bryan Hill

Art By Stefano Caselli

T’Challa faces a critical challenge as Moon Knight

Ultimate Spider-Man #14

Written By Jonathan Hickman

Art By Marco Checchetto

After the trauma of Kraven's Hunt, Spider-Man and Green Goblin turn the Hunter into the Hunted, but are they just prey in a larger scheme?

Ultimate Wolverine #2

Written By Christopher Condon

Art By Alessandro Cappuccio

Colossus, Omega Red, and Magik test the Ultimate Wolverine's ability to face the Opposition, a group fighting for mutant liberation.

Ultimate X-Men #12

Written By Peach Momoko

Art By Peach Momoko

Maystorm leads her team of masked mutants in a showdown with the Shadow King, causing a rift between her and her close friend, Armor.

