4K Review: Marvel’s “Hawkeye” Reveals Almost a Full Episode-Worth of Deleted Scenes on Disc

With the December 3rd home video release of Marvel Television’s Hawkeye, Phase 4 of the MCU gets one step closer to being fully collectible on physical media. If it were not for the fine print, you wouldn’t know that this third wave of Disney+ originals from Marvel and Lucasfilm had changed distributors (now released via Sony Pictures Home Entertainment), which adds to the collectible nature of the line. And like the release of Moon Knight, “The Complete First Season” branding gives fans reason to hope that a second season is in the works.

Set after the events of Avengers: Endgame, Hawkeye follows Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner) on a solo trip to New York City for the grand opening of a stage musical inspired by his former Avenger colleague, Steve Rogers. When a threat from his past shows up, he finds himself paired alongside his biggest fan, Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld), to make amends for his Ronin days.

Since its premiere in 2021, Hawkeye has produced a spin-off series – Echo. With Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio) leaping from the Netflix Daredevil series to the MCU in this project, both shows also connect to the upcoming series Daredevil: Born Again. And Kate Bishop is expected to return to the MCU in the future. In other words, Marvel fans will have reason to revisit Hawkeye in the future, and they can guarantee forever access to the series through this release.

This review covers the 4K Ultra-HD release. A separate Blu-Ray release is also available.

Bonus Features

Disc 1

Assembled: The Making of Hawkeye (58:27) — Peer behind the scenes of the show with Jeremy Renner, Hailee Steinfeld, and the rest of the cast and crew.

Disc 2

A Tale of Two Hawkeyes (8:28) — Discover how the cast and crew extended the Hawkeye legacy, bringing together Clint Barton and new character Kate Bishop.

Gag Reel (2:02) — Take a look at some of the hilarious outtakes on set with the cast and crew of Hawkeye.

Deleted Scenes (29:58) Follow the Trai (3:05) — Young Kate leaves behind clues for a scavenger hunt. At The Stake (0:45) — Clint reluctantly celebrates with a group of fans in the city. Burning of the Suit (1:29) — Clint burns the Ronin suit. Kate’s First Day at Work (8:19) — Kate uses her awkward first day at work to her advantage. Ice Cream (0:32) — Little Maya finds out her dad can't pick her up from practice. Detour (1:42) — Clint and Kate find an unmarked car in front of her apartment. Friends? (0:56) — Little Maya and Little Kazi meet for the first time when their fathers do business together. You Never Miss (5:30) — Clint's relationship with his mom is revealed through childhood memories. Clint and his mom attempt to rob a convenience store, which ends up a disaster. Moira Comes Home (0:55) — Moira chases Clint and Kate out of her apartment. Old Friend (1:51) — Clint prepares a familiar weapon. Sorry (1:03) — Maya and Clint have a moment of understanding after a battle. Until It’s Done (2:04) — Eleanor takes a trip to have dinner. A shocking insight is revealed. Boomerang (1:07) — Clint and Kate gather supplies at a sporting goods store to build trick arrows.



Video

Hawkeye on 4K Ultra-HD offers an impressive presentation. Filmed with Arri Alexa cameras and finished in 4K, the visual quality balances sharp practical details with moments of dazzling CGI. While the grounded, everyday New York setting and lack of fantastical superpowers give the series a less flamboyant aesthetic compared to other Marvel projects, it still shines in key moments. The image is rich in detail, showcasing textures in practical costumes and sets, though dimly lit or nighttime scenes occasionally feature murky shadow details. The Tracksuit Mafia’s bright red costumes and other pops of color benefit from HDR/Dolby Vision, bringing vibrancy to the otherwise muted palette.

The only downside is that, once again, there aren’t any chapters on the episodes, meaning it’s not quick and easy to skip a recap or credits.

Audio

The English Dolby Atmos audio track delivers an immersive and dynamic soundscape, enhancing the series' action-packed and urban environments. Surround channels are consistently active, most notably in action sequences like the Battle of New York, and ambient city noise adds depth throughout. Highlights include panning effects during scenes involving flying arrows and playful sound effects in moments such as the bell tower mishap. The bass is robust, especially during explosive scenes, while dialogue remains clear and balanced. Additional audio options include English 2.0 Descriptive Audio and French and Spanish 5.1 Dolby Digital tracks.

Packaging & Design

Attila Szarka’s artwork dazzles on the outside of this SteelBook release. The interior features a shot of Times Square from the series, and both discs feature lavender ink with holiday sweater silhouette cutouts. Both discs feature the same menu, an animated version of the series’ key art set to score. The only insert is a package containing the physical bonus goodies, a trio of art cards. The SteelBook comes with a removable paper backing that gives more details about the disc’s contents.

Final Thoughts

Whether you’re looking to go behind the scenes through bonus features and deleted scenes or want to own the series with the highest quality picture and sound, the physical media release of Hawkeye delivers on all fronts. The half-hour of deleted scenes yields almost a full bonus episode's worth of content, showcasing an expanded version of the series that could’ve been.

