Marvel Prepares for the Release of “Marvel Rivals” with New Launch Trailer

The free-to-play video game will debut on December 6th.

Marvel Games has released a new trailer for their upcoming launch of Marvel Rivals.

What’s Happening:

December 6th launch, Marvel Entertainment’s YouTube channel has shared a new launch trailer for the video game. Featuring Marvel’s iconic heroes and villains, the approximately minute-and-a-half cinematic trailer showcases many of the free-to-play game’s playable characters.

These include Doctor Doom, Spider-Man, Black Widow

is a player vs player team shooter that invites players to assemble an all star team of Marvel characters as you face off in battles in different Marvel-inspired arenas. Each one of the characters will have their own unique abilities and special attacks that will give players the ability to enjoy varying game play. The game will officially debut on console for Xbox Series X|S and PS5 and on Mac and PC through Steam and Epic Games.

