Marvel Prepares for the Release of “Marvel Rivals” with New Launch Trailer

The free-to-play video game will debut on December 6th.
Marvel Games has released a new trailer for their upcoming launch of Marvel Rivals.

  • Ahead of Marvel Rivals’ December 6th launch, Marvel Entertainment’s YouTube channel has shared a new launch trailer for the video game.
  • Featuring Marvel’s iconic heroes and villains, the approximately minute-and-a-half cinematic trailer showcases many of the free-to-play game’s playable characters.
  • These include Doctor Doom, Spider-Man, Black Widow, Hulk, Thor, Iron Man and more!

  • Marvel Rivals is a player vs player team shooter that invites players to assemble an all star team of Marvel characters as you face off in battles in different Marvel-inspired arenas. Each one of the characters will have their own unique abilities and special attacks that will give players the ability to enjoy varying game play.
  • The game will officially debut on console for Xbox Series X|S and PS5 and on Mac and PC through Steam and Epic Games.

