Klyntar: Symbiotic Surface Map Revealed for Upcoming “Marvel Rivals” Game

Klyntar: Symbiotic Surface has been revealed as the latest map coming to the upcoming game Marvel Rivals.

What’s Happening:

What's Happening:

Marvel Rivals has shared gameplay footage from the highly anticipated game, showcasing Klyntar: Symbiotic Surface.

has shared gameplay footage from the highly anticipated game, showcasing Klyntar: Symbiotic Surface. In the Timestream Entanglement vortex, Knull awakens as a living time crystal, gradually regaining his power and asserting control over the symbiote cluster on Klyntar. Sensing the looming threat, Venom rushes to seize the throne before Knull fully revives, leading to an intense tug-of-war!

As the Milano malfunctions and crash-lands in the ruins of Klyntar, a fierce clash erupts. The Guardians of the Galaxy team up with Venom to escort Knull’s crystal ship. They decide to join forces against Knull. Who will ultimately emerge victorious?

For more information on Marvel Rivals, head to their website

