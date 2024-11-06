“Thor: Love and Thunder” Character Cosmetic Releasing Alongside Marvel Rivals

The new Marvel team-based PVP shooter comes out in just one month. Ahead of the release, the game has shared a look at one of their upcoming cosmetics.
- Marvel Rivals, a new multiplayer, online game, has announced on X that Thor will soar into the game on December 6th when it is officially released.
- Based on his look from Thor: Love and Thunder, the character will fight for his legacy in the upcoming video game.
- It is uncertain whether the King of Asgard is purely cosmetic or if he will have unique abilities, however, the upcoming game is promised to be an action-packed good time.
- During the game’s announcement, Marvel shared “The Intergalactic Empire of Wakanda is in danger! Captain America leaps into action against his age-old rival: The Winter Soldier. Assemble and answer the call, players! Marvel Rivals officially launches on December 6, 2024! All heroes will be unlocked and free-to-play at launch and beyond!”
- You can add the game to your wishlist on Steam, Epic Games, PlayStation, and Xbox today.
- Check out the trailer for the game below:
