“Thor: Love and Thunder” Character Cosmetic Releasing Alongside Marvel Rivals

The new Marvel team-based PVP shooter comes out in just one month. Ahead of the release, the game has shared a look at one of their upcoming cosmetics.

What’s Happening:

Marvel Rivals, a new multiplayer, online game, has announced on X

Based on his look from Thor: Love and Thunder

the character will fight for his legacy in the upcoming video game. It is uncertain whether the King of Asgard is purely cosmetic or if he will have unique abilities, however, the upcoming game is promised to be an action-packed good time.

During the game’s announcement, Marvel shared “The Intergalactic Empire of Wakanda is in danger! Captain America leaps into action against his age-old rival: The Winter Soldier. Assemble and answer the call, players! Marvel Rivals officially launches on December 6, 2024! All heroes will be unlocked and free-to-play at launch and beyond!”

You can add the game to your wishlist on Steam, Epic Games, PlayStation, and Xbox today.

Check out the trailer for the game below:

