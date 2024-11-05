Hot Toys “Marvel’s Spider-Man 2” Peter Parker (Advanced Suit 2.0) 1/6th-Scale Collectible Figure Revealed in Unboxing Video

This figure is inspired by the suit's appearance in the popular 2023 video game.

Sideshow Collectibles has revealed the new Hot Toys Peter Parker (Advanced Suit 2.0) 1/6th-scale collectible figure, inspired by the hit 2023 video game Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, via an unboxing video posted to YouTube.

What’s happening:

A new unboxing video has been posted to the Sideshow Collectibles YouTube channel, showing off the Hot Toys Peter Parker (Advanced Suit 2.0) (Red & Black Suit Style) 1/6th-scale collectible figure.

This figure was inspired by the 2023 video game Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 from Insomniac Games and Sony Interactive Entertainment. Peter Parker comes with magnetic web wings and attachable, articulated pincers. Additional accessories include white and black web effects, web shooters, plus a symbiote effect.

Watch Hot Toys Spider-Man Advanced Suit 2 Red & Black Suit Figure Unboxing | First Look:

What they’re saying:

Sideshow Collectibles: “The Peter Parker (Red and Black Advanced Suit 2.0) 1/6 Scale Figure by Hot Toys wears a tailored suit in a striking red and black colorway with white accents and spider emblem. The figure features a masked headsculpt with 2 pairs of interchangeable eyes for a range of expressions. This figure is highly poseable with over 30 points of articulation, allowing for dynamic display options.”

For additional information and to pre-order this Peter Parker (Advanced Suit 2.0) (Red & Black Style) 1/6th-scale collectible figure, be sure to visit the official Sideshow Collectibles website.

More Images: