Hot Toys “Marvel’s Spider-Man 2” Peter Parker (Advanced Suit 2.0) 1/6th-Scale Collectible Figure Revealed in Unboxing Video

Sideshow Collectibles has revealed the new Hot Toys Peter Parker (Advanced Suit 2.0) 1/6th-scale collectible figure, inspired by the hit 2023 video game Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, via an unboxing video posted to YouTube.
What’s happening:
- A new unboxing video has been posted to the Sideshow Collectibles YouTube channel, showing off the Hot Toys Peter Parker (Advanced Suit 2.0) (Red & Black Suit Style) 1/6th-scale collectible figure.
- This figure was inspired by the 2023 video game Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 from Insomniac Games and Sony Interactive Entertainment. Peter Parker comes with magnetic web wings and attachable, articulated pincers. Additional accessories include white and black web effects, web shooters, plus a symbiote effect.
- Peter Parker (Advanced Suit 2.0) (Red & Black Suit Style) sells for $305 and is available to pre-order right now from Sideshow.
Watch Hot Toys Spider-Man Advanced Suit 2 Red & Black Suit Figure Unboxing | First Look:
What they’re saying:
- Sideshow Collectibles: “The Peter Parker (Red and Black Advanced Suit 2.0) 1/6 Scale Figure by Hot Toys wears a tailored suit in a striking red and black colorway with white accents and spider emblem. The figure features a masked headsculpt with 2 pairs of interchangeable eyes for a range of expressions. This figure is highly poseable with over 30 points of articulation, allowing for dynamic display options.”
- “In Marvel's Spider-Man 2, our friendly neighborhood hero, Peter Parker, combines humor and intelligence as he battles foes while juggling his everyday life and responsibilities as Spider-Man. The game introduces a cool variety of skins that give this quirky hero some stylish looks, making it even more exciting.”
For additional information and to pre-order this Peter Parker (Advanced Suit 2.0) (Red & Black Style) 1/6th-scale collectible figure, be sure to visit the official Sideshow Collectibles website.
More Images: