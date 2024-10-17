Sideshow Shares Unboxing Video of Hot Toys’ Iron Man Mark LXXX 1/6 Scale Figure

The collectible seller has given fans an up close look at the new figure prior to its upcoming release.
Marvel Unveiled:
- Sideshow has shared a YouTube video unboxing the yet to be released Iron Man Mark LXXX 1/6 Scale Figure from Hot Toys.
- The highly detailed figure, inspired by the Disney Parks’ Avengers Campus lands, boasts a new LED-illuminated helmet and metallic red, gold, and silver armor. The collectible also features 12 LED light-up functions on the upper body, back, and arc reactor.
- The Iron Man Mark LXXX figure also comes packed with accessories, including an energy blade, a pair of claw blasters, a wrist holoprojector, and a hologram version of a Spider-Bot.
- The Iron Man Mark LXXX 1/6 Scale figure retails for $395 and is available to preorder on Sideshow. The collectible is expected to ship between now and December.
