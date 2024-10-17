Sideshow Shares Unboxing Video of Hot Toys’ Iron Man Mark LXXX 1/6 Scale Figure

The new collectible is inspired by the Avengers Campus lands at Disney California Adventure and Walt Disney Studios Park.
The collectible seller has given fans an up close look at the new figure prior to its upcoming release.

  • Sideshow has shared a YouTube video unboxing the yet to be released Iron Man Mark LXXX 1/6 Scale Figure from Hot Toys.
  • The highly detailed figure, inspired by the Disney Parks’ Avengers Campus lands, boasts a new LED-illuminated helmet and metallic red, gold, and silver armor. The collectible also features 12 LED light-up functions on the upper body, back, and arc reactor.
  • The Iron Man Mark LXXX figure also comes packed with accessories, including an energy blade, a pair of claw blasters, a wrist holoprojector, and a hologram version of a Spider-Bot.

  • The Iron Man Mark LXXX 1/6 Scale figure retails for $395 and is available to preorder on Sideshow. The collectible is expected to ship between now and December.

