In Marvel Comics’ “One World Under Doom”, Earth’s Heroes are Fighting Against a New Sorcerer Supreme

“One World Under Doom”, the new overarching story from Marvel Comics, has revealed new details at New York Comic Con.
- As a part of Marvel’s Next Big Thing Panel, the Comics team shared details about “One World Under Doom”.
- Touted as the biggest event for Marvel Comics since 2008’s “Dark Reign”, “One World Under Doom” finds Doom finally taking over the entire world, shocking the world and our favorite superheroes.
- The debut of the storyline will appear in The Rise of Emperor Doom, a new five-issue event series coming in February.
- Written by Ryan North and drawn by R. B. Silva, the series will follow the new Sorcerer Supreme, Doctor Doom, as he declares himself emperor of the world.
- Luckily, Earth’s heroes aren’t under his hypnotic throes, allowing them to form a strike team to put a stop to him,
- The Rise of Emperor Doom #1 debuts on February 12th, kickstarting “One World Under Doom”.
