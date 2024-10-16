This November Hulkette Makes Her Debut in “Spider-Boy” #13

On November 27th, Hulkette will make her debut in the comic book canon with SPIDER-BOY #13.

What's Happening:

The New Champions variant covers from last year unveiled a new group of young heroes inspired by Marvel

Since their introduction, these heroes have made appearances throughout the Marvel Universe, featuring in successful and sold-out launches such as Maystorm in ULTIMATE X-MEN , Liberty and others in SPIDER-WOMAN , Fantasma in the recent GHOST RIDER : ROBBIE REYES SPECIAL , and Amaranth in SCARLET WITCH #6 .

What They're Saying:

Dan Slott: "You’ll get a chance to meet Hulkette and her trainer, Enormo, as they get drawn into the action packed events of Spider-Boy and Spider-Girl's overseas adventure in Madripoor!"

"We'll learn more about Hulkette and her powers as she faces off against Spider-Boy and Daredevil. There's a big surprise in store for Marvel fans when we finally drop the secret of her origins… but for now, if you want to see this pint-sized powerhouse throw her first punches on the page, this is the issue where her journey begins."

