This November Hulkette Makes Her Debut in “Spider-Boy” #13

On November 27th, Hulkette will make her debut in the comic book canon with SPIDER-BOY #13.
What's Happening:
- The New Champions variant covers from last year unveiled a new group of young heroes inspired by Marvel icons.
- Since their introduction, these heroes have made appearances throughout the Marvel Universe, featuring in successful and sold-out launches such as Maystorm in ULTIMATE X-MEN, Liberty and others in SPIDER-WOMAN, Fantasma in the recent GHOST RIDER: ROBBIE REYES SPECIAL, and Amaranth in SCARLET WITCH #6.
- Dan Slott and Paco Medina present the debut of Hulkette in SPIDER-BOY #13.
- Following a dramatic showdown with the titular breakout hero, upcoming editions of SPIDER-BOY will allude to Hulkette's mysterious origins and reveal the full magnitude of her power.
- Fans can look forward to the appearance of Hulkette alongside SPIDER-BOY in the NEW CHAMPIONS ongoing series, featuring her fellow newly introduced teen heroes as they change the Marvel Universe.
- Discover Hulkette featured on the newly revealed variant cover of SPIDER-BOY #13 by Mark Bagley.
- Preorder SPIDER-BOY #13 at your local comic shop today.
What They're Saying:
- Dan Slott: "You’ll get a chance to meet Hulkette and her trainer, Enormo, as they get drawn into the action packed events of Spider-Boy and Spider-Girl's overseas adventure in Madripoor!"
- Dan Slott:"We'll learn more about Hulkette and her powers as she faces off against Spider-Boy and Daredevil. There's a big surprise in store for Marvel fans when we finally drop the secret of her origins… but for now, if you want to see this pint-sized powerhouse throw her first punches on the page, this is the issue where her journey begins."
More on Comics:
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free,
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com