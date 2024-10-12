New One-Shot Comics to Unite Unlikey Duos of Marvel’s Most Iconic Characters

A new line of one-shots from writer J. Michael Straczynski will explore unlikely comic book pairings beginning this January.
Marvel Mashups:
- Marvel has announced six new comics exploring new duo mashups of Doctor Doom and Rocket Raccoon, Captain America and Volstagg, Nick Fury vs. Fin Fang Foom, Hulk and Doctor Strange (includes bonus story starring Aunt May and Agatha Harkness), Ghost Rider vs. Galactus, and Spider-Man vs. Doctor Octopus.
- Straczynski brings his extensive comic book writing experience to this new series of one-shots alongside artists Will Robson, Bernard Chang, Elena Casagrande, Germán Peralta, Juan Ferreyra, and Phil Noto.
- The new one-shots invite fans new and old to be enveloped into these action-packed adventures featuring some of Marvel’s most iconic characters.
- Kicking off these new stories, Straczynski and Robson will debut Doctor Doom & Rocket Raccoon #1 on January 22nd.
- The new story will see Doom ask Rocket for help in Latveria. This chaotic combo will showcase an epic and emotional journey across space and time.
- Up next, Stracynski and Chang will unite another unlikely pair in Captain America & Volstagg #1 releasing on February 26th.
- After a war breaks out in the Nine Realms, Volstagg will have to recruit Steve Rogers to help end it.
- Other comics include:
Nick Fury vs. Fin Fang Foom #1
Written by J. Michael Straczynski
Art by Elena Casagrande
Cover Gary Frank
On Sale March
Hulk & Doctor Strange #1
Written by J. Michael Straczynski
Art by Germán Peralta
Cover Terry Dodson
On Sale May
Ghost Rider vs. Galactus #1
Written by J. Michael Straczynski
Art by Juan Ferreyra
Cover Terry Dodson
On Sale June
Spider-Man vs. Doctor Octopus #1
Written by J. Michael Straczynski
Art by Phil Noto
Cover Terry Dodson
On Sale June
What They’re Saying:
- J. Michael Straczynski, Writer: “I like to go where the fun is, and the idea of putting together Marvel characters who had either never been paired before, or only minimally, seemed like it would be a ton of fun, and it was even more of a blast than I anticipated. For the first time we could see the original Nick Fury in China along with the Flying Tigers taking on a newly awakened Fin Fang Foom…go to the edge of time and space with Rocket Raccoon and Doctor Doom…see the Ghost Rider slugging it out with none other than Galactus…Aunt May caught in the midst of a supernatural battle alongside Agatha Harkness…the more unlikely the pairing, the more eccentric the combo, the more fun it was to see it come to life. I've been sitting on news of this series for over a year and I'm so excited to know it will finally be hitting newsstands starting in January.”
