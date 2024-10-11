Kitty and Emma Face Off in Preview of Marvel Comics’ “Exceptional X-Men #3”

Marvel Comics has shared a first look at Eve L. Ewing and Carmen Carnero’s Exceptional X-Men #3.
What’s Happening:
- Following the fall of Krakoa, Kitty Pryde tried to get as far away from the X-Men as possible, but two issues into Exceptional X-Men, she’s met three young mutants in desperate need of the training and guidance that only an X-Man can provide!
- This November, her reluctance is put to the test when Emma Frost arrives to recruit the new kids for her own use in Exceptional X-Men #3.
- From enemies to uneasy allies to friends, Kitty and Emma have one of the most complex relationships in the X-Men mythos. Now, their animosity resurfaces just when mutantkind needs them most!
- In a new preview, see the pair’s heated argument turn to violence, and after cooler heads prevail, the first stages of their new partnership as they teach Axo, Bronze, and Melee to control their gifts at their new mutant dojo. They better learn quick as this fledgling team of X-Men soon find themselves in their first real battle together!
- Will Kitty and Emma stop fighting long enough to mold Axo, Bronze, and Melee into the next great mutant super heroes? Find out when Exceptional X-Men #3 hits stands on November 20th.
Preview Inside Exceptional X-Men #3: