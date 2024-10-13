New One-Shot Celebrates the 10th Anniversary of Star Wars’ Return to Marvel Comics

The anniversary will be marked in January with "Star Wars: A New Legacy."

The tenth anniversary of Star Wars’ return to Marvel Comics will be celebrated this January with Star Wars: A New Legacy.

Marvel Comics first entered the world of Star Wars alongside the release of the very first film back in 1977. It wasn’t until 2015 when Star Wars returned to Marvel Comics – coinciding with the release of The Force Awakens .

. The new error kicked off with Jason Aaron and John Cassaday's Star Wars (2015) #1 , which sold a record-breaking one million copies.

, which sold a record-breaking one million copies. In celebration of the 10th anniversary of that comic, a new one-shot, Star Wars: A New Legacy , will debut in January, featuring all-new stories by some of the most impactful Star Wars comic creators of the decade.

, will debut in January, featuring all-new stories by some of the most impactful Star Wars comic creators of the decade. Join Charles Soule, Jason Aaron, Kieron Gillen, and more as they return to the galaxy far, far away and spotlight iconic Star Wars characters that made their debut in a Marvel comic.

Here’s what readers can look forward to: From Darth Vader to Grand Moff Tarkin, the Empire’s most powerful gather on Alderaan to honor Emperor Palpatine in a thrilling story from New York Times best-selling Star Wars (2020) author Charles Soule and acclaimed Star Wars (2020) artist Ramon Rosanas. During this lavish Imperial event, Doctor Aphra and Sana Starros stage a daring heist, not knowing that Valance is hot on the trail! And a Sith artifact threatens to spoil the party for everyone! It’s a collision course of comics-originating characters including Darth Momin, Chanath Cha, Rik Duel, Commander Zahra, the Tagges, and many more, from the fan-favorite to obscure! What ever happened to Scar Squadron? Also known as Task Force 99, this elite group of stormtroopers led by Sergeant Kreel answered directly to Darth Vader and were among the deadliest threats Luke, Leia, and the Rebellion faced throughout Jason Aaron’s pivotal run. Discover where their dark path led as Aaron revisits them alongside fellow Star Wars superstar Leonard Kirk. Kieron Gillen returns to the dark side with a story set during his acclaimed run of Darth Vader (2015) where he introduced breakout star Doctor Aphra! Joined by Salva Espin, enjoy Vader and Aphra’s troubled dynamic once more and gasp at a perilous game between Aphra’s old crew: 0-0-0, BT-1 and Krrsantan!



Star Wars: A New Legacy #1 arrives at comic book stores on January 29th, 2025.

