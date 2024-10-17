Chris Condon and Alessandro Cappuccio’s “Ultimate Wolverine” Coming in January

Chris Condon and Alessandro Cappuccio's Ultimate Wolverine is set to be released in January.
- At the Marvel Comics: Next Big Thing Panel during New York Comic Con, Editor in Chief C.B. Cebulski, along with writer Chris Condon and others, announced the latest ongoing series set to join Marvel's popular Ultimate Universe.
- This new addition will join well-known titles such as Ultimate Spider-Man, Ultimate Black Panther, Ultimate X-Men, and Ultimates, and it is titled Ultimate Wolverine.
- Beginning in January, Ultimate Wolverine will feature the talents of writer Chris Condon and artist Alessandro Cappuccio.
- Staying true to the character's roots as a government weapon, Ultimate Wolverine serves as an unwilling agent of the Maker, the clandestine architect of this corrupt universe.
- Having undergone mind-wiping and used as an assassin, he remains the best at his craft, even if he’s not in control of who he does it to.
- Before the launch of Ultimate Wolverine on January 15th, fans will get a glimpse of his introduction in a prelude story created by Condon and Cappuccio in Ultimate Universe: One Year in #1.
- This special one-shot serves as the finale for the first year of Marvel's new Ultimate Universe and sets the stage for the narratives to come, including the highly awaited return of the Maker.
- Writer Chris Condon: “When Wil Moss called me and asked me if I wanted to take on this title, I jumped at the chance and immediately had an idea of what to do with it. I’m bringing my essence of storytelling from That Texas Blood to the Marvel Universe with Wolverine, looking back at what came before and bringing us something new.”
- Writer Chris Condon: “You might notice that there’s a Red Star on his costume and you might wonder why. If you look at that mask, there’s a muzzle on him and that’s because he’s wild”
