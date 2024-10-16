Marvel Comics Sets New Publishing Line, Marvel Premier Collection

The new volumes are a collection of various heroes' most essential stories and a perfect gateway for new readers.
by |
Tags: , , , , ,

Marvel Comics has shared a look at their new publishing line, the Marvel Premier Collection.

What’s Happening:

  • Ahead of New York Comic Con, Marvel has shared their brand-new Marvel Premier Collection.
  • These compilation series are created with new readers in mind, setting out to be an entry point for readers interested in getting into the comics of their favorite characters.

  • These editions will hold characters’ most iconic and necessary storylines for readers in an easy-to-read format.
  • Daredevil: Born Again and Black Panther: A Nation Under Our Feet will be the first two editions to be released under this collection, both being released on February 4th, 2025.

  • Captain America: The Winter Soldier and Fantastic Four: Solve Everything will be released on April 1st and June 17th, respectfully.

  • For more information on the new Marvel Premier Collection, head here.

More Marvel News:

Marshal Knight
Marshal Knight is a pop culture writer based in Orlando, FL. For some inexplicable reason, his most recent birthday party was themed to daytime television. He’d like to thank Sandra Oh.
View all articles by Marshal Knight