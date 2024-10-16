Marvel Comics Sets New Publishing Line, Marvel Premier Collection

Marvel Comics has shared a look at their new publishing line, the Marvel Premier Collection.
What’s Happening:
- Ahead of New York Comic Con, Marvel has shared their brand-new Marvel Premier Collection.
- These compilation series are created with new readers in mind, setting out to be an entry point for readers interested in getting into the comics of their favorite characters.
- These editions will hold characters’ most iconic and necessary storylines for readers in an easy-to-read format.
- Daredevil: Born Again and Black Panther: A Nation Under Our Feet will be the first two editions to be released under this collection, both being released on February 4th, 2025.
- Captain America: The Winter Soldier and Fantastic Four: Solve Everything will be released on April 1st and June 17th, respectfully.
- For more information on the new Marvel Premier Collection, head here.
More Marvel News:
- This November Hulkette Makes Her Debut in “Spider-Boy” #13
- New One-Shot Celebrates the 10th Anniversary of Star Wars’ Return to Marvel Comics
- New One-Shot Comics to Unite Unlikey Duos of Marvel's Most Iconic Characters
- Comic Review – The Empire Returns to Endor in the Debut Issue of "Star Wars: Ewoks" Miniseries from Marvel Comics