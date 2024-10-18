PlayStation’s “Marvel’s Spider-Man 2” Will Arrive on PC this January

The hit Sony game recieved nominations for 7 The Game Awards, inlcuding Game of the Year.
The hit Marvel game released back on October 20th, 2023 exclusively on PlayStation 5.

Coming Soon to PC:

  • Today at New York Comic Con, Marvel announced that Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 will arrive on PC on January 30th, 2025.
  • The hit Sony game received 7 nominations at last year's The Game Awards, including Game of the Year.
  • The PlayStation exclusive sold 11 million copies in its first 6 months of release, making it one of the best selling PS5 games to date.
  • The third entry into the Spider-Man video game series, Peter Parker and Miles Morales team up to take down various Spider-Man villains, including Kraven, SandMan, and Venom.
  • Sony shared that Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is being developed and optimized for PC by Nixxes Software in collaboration with Insomniac Games, PlayStation, and Marvel Games.
  • Julian Huijbregts, Community Manager at Nixxes, shared “Bringing Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered and Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales to a new audience on PC together with Insomniac and Marvel Games has been a great experience for us at Nixxes. We are excited to continue this collaboration and bring Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 to PC with a suite of enhanced features, including enhanced ray-tracing options, to take full advantage of a variety of setups and configurations. Stay tuned for more details on features and recommended specs closer to launch.”

  • When the game launches, players will have the opportunity to pick up one of two versions including the Standard Edition and Digital Deluxe Edition of the game.
    • Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 – Standard Edition
      • The Complete Game
      • All updates made to the PS5 version since launch, including:
        • 14 new suits
        • New Game+
        • Ultimate Levels
        • New Symbiote Suit Styles
        • Time of Day options
        • Post-Game Achievements
        • Action Figure Mode in Photo Mode
        • Screen Reader and Audio Descriptions
    • Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 – Digital Deluxe Edition
      • Everything in the Standard Edition
      • 5 exclusive suits for Peter Parker
      • 5 exclusive suits for Miles Morales
      • Early unlock for the Arachknight Suit for Peter
      • Early unlock for the Shadow-Spider Suit for Miles
      • Early unlock for the Web Grabber gadget
      • +5 skill points
      • Additional Photo Mode items
  • Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 will be available on Steam and Epic Games. You can wishlist the game today!

