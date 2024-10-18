PlayStation’s “Marvel’s Spider-Man 2” Will Arrive on PC this January

The hit Marvel game released back on October 20th, 2023 exclusively on PlayStation 5.
Coming Soon to PC:
- Today at New York Comic Con, Marvel announced that Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 will arrive on PC on January 30th, 2025.
- The hit Sony game received 7 nominations at last year's The Game Awards, including Game of the Year.
- The PlayStation exclusive sold 11 million copies in its first 6 months of release, making it one of the best selling PS5 games to date.
- The third entry into the Spider-Man video game series, Peter Parker and Miles Morales team up to take down various Spider-Man villains, including Kraven, SandMan, and Venom.
- Sony shared that Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is being developed and optimized for PC by Nixxes Software in collaboration with Insomniac Games, PlayStation, and Marvel Games.
- Julian Huijbregts, Community Manager at Nixxes, shared “Bringing Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered and Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales to a new audience on PC together with Insomniac and Marvel Games has been a great experience for us at Nixxes. We are excited to continue this collaboration and bring Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 to PC with a suite of enhanced features, including enhanced ray-tracing options, to take full advantage of a variety of setups and configurations. Stay tuned for more details on features and recommended specs closer to launch.”
- When the game launches, players will have the opportunity to pick up one of two versions including the Standard Edition and Digital Deluxe Edition of the game.
- Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 – Standard Edition
- The Complete Game
- All updates made to the PS5 version since launch, including:
- 14 new suits
- New Game+
- Ultimate Levels
- New Symbiote Suit Styles
- Time of Day options
- Post-Game Achievements
- Action Figure Mode in Photo Mode
- Screen Reader and Audio Descriptions
- Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 – Digital Deluxe Edition
- Everything in the Standard Edition
- 5 exclusive suits for Peter Parker
- 5 exclusive suits for Miles Morales
- Early unlock for the Arachknight Suit for Peter
- Early unlock for the Shadow-Spider Suit for Miles
- Early unlock for the Web Grabber gadget
- +5 skill points
- Additional Photo Mode items
- Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 will be available on Steam and Epic Games. You can wishlist the game today!
