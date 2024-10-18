First Look at Marvel Super Heroes Coming to Magic: The Gathering in 2025

Announced last year, the collaboration will finally start to roll out next year starting with Spider-Man.

After being announced last year, Marvel is finally ready to kick off its partnership with Magic: The Gathering with the launch of sets featuring iconic superheroes Captain America, Black Panther, Iron Man, Wolverine and Storm.

What’s Happening:

Variety reports that a number of iconic Marvel superheroes will be appearing in the first Marvel sets of Magic: The Gathering .

. The first of these sets will feature Spider-Man and will be released in 2025, marking the beginning of a multiyear partnership.

The cards will be released in a limited quantity via a Secret Lair Superdrop sale on November 4th at 9:00 a.m. PT on the Magic: The Gathering Secret Lair website.

Pricing is $39.99 for non-foil cards and $49.99 for foil cards, with additional bundles also available.

Full descriptions of each set can be found below, and more details on the individual sets can be found here

Secret Lair x Marvel’s Captain America

Justice, liberty, honor—these are the values Captain America protects with his shield held high. That’s why each and every courageous card in this drop, including the all-new, legendary Captain America, is dedicated to protecting the downtrodden. Because it’s not enough to just win your next Commander battle, you have to win the right way.

This drop features card art by Anthony Devine, Howard Lyon, Ryan Pancoast, Livia Prima, and Chris Rahn.

Secret Lair x Marvel’s Iron Man

Billionaire, genius, Super Hero, and now Secret Lair Drop—Tony Stark really has done it all. High-tech, low-drag, all power—this drop features sleek art and five cutting-edge cards, including an all-new legendary Iron Man card, that will put you into the armor of one of the Avengers’ most inventive Super Heroes.

This drop features card art by Bud Cook, Justyna Dura, Lie Setiawan, Anna Steinbauer, Marco Teixeira.

Secret Lair x Marvel’s Wolverine

All right, bub… it’s time to brawl. This deadly drop combines mutant healing factor with killer instincts to bring you five ferocious cards inspired by the X-Men’s most relentless member, including an all-new, legendary Wolverine card. Grab this drop and the bones of your next Commander deck will be made of adamantium. Ain’t no stinkin’ way you’ll lose.

This drop features card art by Victor Adame Minguez, Alexander Mokhov, Anna Podedworna, Eliz Roxs.

Secret Lair x Marvel’s Storm

Shutter the windows and head down to the cellar, Storm is coming. This gale-force drop features stunning artwork of Marvel’s Storm across five fierce cards, including the all-new legendary Storm card. Summon the fury of the elements and turn the X-Men’s most electric leader into your next commander.

This drop features card art by Miguel Mercado, Francisco Miyara, Kevin Sidharta, Magali Villeneuve, Pauline Voss.

Secret Lair x Marvel’s Black Panther