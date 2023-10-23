Marvel and Hasbro Team to Bring Your Favorite Heroes to Magic: the Gathering

Hasbro, a global branded play leader, today announced an expansion of its long-standing relationship with Marvel as your favorite heroes, villains and stories will soon be coming to Magic: The Gathering.

Together, Hasbro and Marvel will develop collectible products and tentpole sets for the best-selling trading card game, Magic: The Gathering.

The first tentpole Magic set based on Marvel’s fan-favorite characters and epic stories will appear globally in 2025, with additional all-new exciting sets for multi-generational fans to collect and play.

Hasbro will continue to bring new ways for consumers to express their Marvel fandom through Magic: The Gathering’s collection of Universes Beyond crossover products.

This team-up with Marvel builds on the inclusion of other popular brands to join the growing list of Universes Beyond crossover products for Magic: The Gathering.

“Trading cards have always been a part of Marvel’s DNA, so this collaboration takes that experience to a whole new level. With the depth that our storytelling and characters bring to the table, we can’t wait for fans to see how the Marvel Universe translates seamlessly into gameplay within these Magic: The Gathering products and sets for years to come.” Cynthia Williams, President of Wizards of the Coast and Hasbro Digital Gaming: “We are extremely proud to collaborate with Marvel to bring its iconic characters to fans around the world in new ways. These tentpole sets will build on the tradition of incorporating beloved fan-favorite characters and elements from world-class brands into Magic: The Gathering.”

