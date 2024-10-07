Ranked — Fortnite: Absolute Doom’s Marvel-ous Weapons

With items inspired by Iron Man, Black Panther, War Machine and more, players of the Battle Royale-style game have the ability to embrace the power of Marvel's icon heroes and villains.

On Saturday, Fortnite players banded together to defeat Doctor Doom in a brand new worldwide event. A part of Fortnite: Absolute Doom, Dr. Doom has harnessed the power of Pandora’s Box and infiltrated Fortnite’s Battle Royale island. With new locations, such as The Raft, Doomstadt, and Castle Doom, players were confronted with Doom’s Latverian army and allies as they tried to take over. With the help of some of Marvel’s bravest heroes, players officially took down Dr. Doom as he attempted to “purify” the Battle Royal Island.

Throughout this Marvel-ous season, Fortnite players have been treated to some incredible themed weapons available to players in the Battle Royale game. With items inspired by Iron Man, Dr. Doom, War Machine and more, players were able to embrace the power of Marvel’s greatest heroes and villains. Today, we are gonna rank these epic in-game items.

9. Captain America’s Shield

I really want to love Captain America’s Shield. While throwing it feels amazing, it doesn’t deal quite as much damage as I would like. It is great for blocking, but it just doesn’t live up to the hype of its namesake. It is great for breaking Emma Frost out of her diamond state, so having this for a trip to The Raft could be helpful. Personally, I wouldn’t use one of my inventory slots on Captain America’s shield.

8. Stark Industries Energy Rife

Introduced a few weeks ago with the other Stark Industries additions, the energy rifle just doesn’t provide any unique combat. It’s not a bad gun by any means, it just feels pretty standard for a weapon that isn’t the easiest to get your hands on.

7. War Machine’s Auto Turret

The Auto Turret doesn’t really do much damage, but this passive item is incredible for locating enemies and having a small boost in combat assistance. I wouldn’t trade out anything too crazy for it, but having an item that marks nearby enemies is undeniably helpful.

6. Iron Man’s Flight Kit

This is one of the best movement items Fortnite has ever created. If you are being attacked by an enemy player and you need to get out of the battle, these can take you nearly half-way across the map and out of reach of the other players' range. However, cooldown times are pretty long, and without Iron Man’s Combat Kit, it’s only purpose is long distance travel.

5. War Machine’s Arsenal

Especially at the beginning of the season, these were a must have. Shooting small explosives at other players was a great way to take them down from a distance. These also have a pretty high fire rate, making taking down players really satisfying.

4. War Machine’s Hover Jets

While the game has significantly nerfed War Machine’s Hover Jets, being able to float above the map and take down other players is so satisfying. I love maneuvering out of the way of enemy attacks while having free reign of the sky. It is also great for getting up cliffs and general movement enhancement. This stays in my inventory if I find one.

3. Iron Man Combat Kit

With auto aim and high-damage attacks, these are a must have. My first round with these bad boys gave me 19 kills and a Battle Royale, so I cannot deny how overpowered they are. But they are so much fun. This is what I hope to find when searching a Stark industries chest.

2. Shuri’s Black Panther Claws

These claws have everything. Providing players with the pounce movement ability, getting around the map and ambushing other players is easy. The relentless scratching attacks also make takedowns quick and satisfying. While these are only Epic rarity, I think Shuri’s Black Panther Claws are one of the best up-close weapons the game has ever created.

1. Doctor Doom’s Arcane Gauntlets

The Arcane Gauntlets are genuinely insane. Only available to players who take down Doombot, these gloves are capable of shooting powerful attacks from a far distance with great accuracy. The green glowing attacks deal 50 damage each with a decent fire-rate. Goodluck taking down someone sporting Dr. Doom’s Arcane Gauntlets.

With about one month left of Fortnite: Absolute Doom, now is the time to jump into the battle and squad up with all of your Marvel favs.

Read More Fortnite: