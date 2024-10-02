Two “The Incredibles” Emotes Arrive in Fortnite

Earlier this week, the popular video game released their collaboration with Pixar’s The Incredibles, bringing Mr. Incredible, Mrs. Incredible, and Frozone to the battle.
Incredible Emotes:
- Fortnite shared on their X account that the Lil’ Battle Robot and Frozone’s Stunt emotes are available in their in-game shop.
- The Frozone’s Stunt emote, which costs 300 V-Bucks (Around $3), showcases players utilizing the hero's ice powers and sliding around on his shield.
- For 500 V-Bucks (Around $4.50) players can pick up the Lil’ Battle Robot emote. This traversal emote allows players to walk around on one of the battle robots seen in The Incredibles.
- Make sure you pick these emotes up while they are available, as the Fortnite in-game shop refreshes daily.
- Fortnite is an online, multi-player Battle Royale game created by Epic Games. The free-to-play experience is available on all major gaming consoles and PC.
