Two “The Incredibles” Emotes Arrive in Fortnite

In a continuation of Disney and Epic Games' exciting partnership, new cosmetic items inspired by the super Pixar film have arrived in the game's in-game shop.
Earlier this week, the popular video game released their collaboration with Pixar’s The Incredibles, bringing Mr. Incredible, Mrs. Incredible, and Frozone to the battle.

Incredible Emotes:

  • Fortnite shared on their X account that the Lil’ Battle Robot and Frozone’s Stunt emotes are available in their in-game shop.
  • The Frozone’s Stunt emote, which costs 300 V-Bucks (Around $3), showcases players utilizing the hero's ice powers and sliding around on his shield.
  • For 500 V-Bucks (Around $4.50) players can pick up the Lil’ Battle Robot emote. This traversal emote allows players to walk around on one of the battle robots seen in The Incredibles.

  • Make sure you pick these emotes up while they are available, as the Fortnite in-game shop refreshes daily.

  • Fortnite is an online, multi-player Battle Royale game created by Epic Games. The free-to-play experience is available on all major gaming consoles and PC.  

