Tony Stark Fan Club — How to Complete Fortnite: Absolute Doom’s Secret Questline

In Fortnite: Absolute Doom, Dr. Doom has harnessed the power of Pandora’s Box and infiltrated Fortnite’s Battle Royale island. With new locations, such as The Raft, Doomstadt, and Castle Doom, players will be confronted with Doom’s Latverian army and allies as they try to take over. With the help of some of Marvel’s bravest heroes, players will attempt to stop Doom from completing his powerful armor and return order back to the island.

Today we are gonna check out the secret Tony Stark Fan Club questline. Including several secret challenges, this series is only accessible to players who have visited the secret underground headquarters of the club. Unlike the majority of Fortnite quests, this series does not provide explicit instructions on how to complete these challenges. We are gonna walk you through how to complete this super secret set of quests.

First thing we have to do is head to the Northwest portion of Doomstadt. Enter the house in the upper corner, which features a bucket above the door painted like Iron Man’s helmet. Once inside, look around to find three bookshelves on the ground floor. Break those to unveil a staircase down into the Tony Stark Fan Club headquarters.

To start the secret quests, interact with the laptop to talk to Super Stark Fan.

You’ll receive a vague request to collect exciting memorabilia for the fan club. These quests will then show up under Story Quests, which will only give you an illusive “Complete all of the Stark Fan Club Found Quests.” If you would like to figure out how to complete these quests on your own, this is where you should stop reading. But if you would like to know how to complete these quests, stick around!

These quests can be completed in any order, unlike Story Quests. They can be completed over multiple matches, however, if you collect one of the items and die before bringing it to the fan club, you’ll have to collect the item again in the next match.

Find War Machine’s dart board and donate it to the Stark Fan Club – To initiate this quest, head to Latverian Station southwest of Doom’s Courtyard and speak with War Machine. It will allow you to choose the Found Quest prompt, which will locate the dart board on the map with an exclamation marker. Pick up the dart board and bring it back to the fan club and interact with the computer to complete this quest.

Find the Stark Industries coffee mug and donate it to the Stark Fan Club – Talk to Tony Stark just north of Grim Gate. He’ll prompt you to enter the house to grab the Stark Industries coffee mug. Bring it back to the fan club headquarters and interact with the computer to complete this quest.

Deliver Tony Stark’s Sunglasses to Super Stark Fan in Doomstadt – For this challenge, you’ll have to land at one of the six Stark Industries drop sites and open one of the Stark Industries chests. There are only 6 of these on the map, so make sure you land as close to one as possible. Tony’s sunglasses will pop out with the other loot. Pick them up and take them back to the Fan Club headquarters to complete this challenge.

After completing all three of the quests, make sure you interact with the computer one last time. Super Stark Fan will thank you for your efforts before swiftly kicking you out for not being an official member. In addition to the XP already earned, completing this last step will give players a Level Up token that will allow them to unlock even more of the Marvel cosmetics from the Battle Pass.

We hope this guide was helpful on your mission to take down Dr. Doom. Join us next time as we explore more of what Fortnite: Absolute Doom has to offer.

Epic Games' Fortnite is an online, multiplayer Battle Royale game available on all major gaming consoles and PC.

