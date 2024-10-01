Doom is Coming — Fortnite Teases The Epic Arrival of Absolute Doom’s Main Protagonist

Just ahead of Fortnite’s halloween event, the game is teasing the Mega Marvel-themed showdown that is expected to arrive this week.
Absolute Doom:
- Fortnite’s X account has begun teasing Doom’s official arrival in their Marvel themed season Absolute Doom.
- Through this season’s story, Dr. Doom has infiltrated the Battle Royale island with his Latverian Army. Harnessing the power of Pandora’s Box, Doom is attempting to construct armor that hones the “chaotic” and “untamable” strength the box contains. With the help of his allies Mysterio and Emma Frost, Doom has thwarted every plan by the Marvel heroes attempting to stop him. Now with Mysterio and Emma Frost out of the way, Hope and her legion of super-powered friends have one chance to stop the supervillain as he attempts to “purify” the island once-and-for-all.
- At the end of last week's story quest, Jones shared that our radars were picking up a huge signal moving in quickly. It can be none-other than Doom.
- Players in Battle Royale matches can head to Reckless Railways where a countdown timer shines brightly in the sky. This is expected to countdown to a new Fortnite event featuring the season’s main protagonist.
- The Countdown, which ends on Saturday at 11AM PDT, is set to begin the highly-anticipated battle between players and Doctor Doom.
- Additionally, a new set of story quests titled Rally to Hope have appeared with an identical timer to the one on the map.
- We can’t wait to check out this epic upcoming battle this weekend.
- Fortnite by Epic Games is a free-to-play, multiplayer Battle Royale game available on all major gaming consoles and PC.
Read More Fortnite: