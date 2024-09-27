Something “Incredible” is Coming to Fortnite

Something incredible is about to make its way to the popular game Fortnite…
What’s Happening:
- Continuing their longtime tradition of collaborations with Disney, Fortnite has teased a new selection of suits inspired by a popular Pixar franchise.
- Yep, The Incredibles are coming to Fortnite! But as Edna Mode says, “no capes, darling.”
- As a teaser shared on the game’s official X account shows, players will soon be able to get costumes inspired by Mr & Mrs. Incredible and Frozone.
- These costumes will drop in the Fortnite Shop tonight, September 27th.
- Fortnite is a free-to-play, multiplayer, online game available on all major gaming consoles and PC.
Read More on Fortnite:
- Tony Stark Fan Club — How to Complete Fortnite: Absolute Doom’s Secret Questline
- “Diamond in The Raft” — Players Are Tasked With Shattering Emma Frost in Part 6 of Fortnite: Absolute Doom’s Story Quests
- “Bye Bye Bye” Emote Now Available on Fortnite (Following “Deadpool & Wolverine” Feature)
- Review: Fortnite’s Limited-Time “Day of Doom” Game Mode Captures the Action and Excitement of Marvel
- New Fortnite x Marvel Variant Comic Covers Will Drop This November