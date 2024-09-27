Something “Incredible” is Coming to Fortnite

Something incredible is about to make its way to the popular game Fortnite…

What’s Happening:

  • Continuing their longtime tradition of collaborations with Disney, Fortnite has teased a new selection of suits inspired by a popular Pixar franchise.
  • Yep, The Incredibles are coming to Fortnite! But as Edna Mode says, “no capes, darling.”
  • As a teaser shared on the game’s official X account shows, players will soon be able to get costumes inspired by Mr & Mrs. Incredible and Frozone.
  • These costumes will drop in the Fortnite Shop tonight, September 27th.

  • Fortnite is a free-to-play, multiplayer, online game available on all major gaming consoles and PC.

