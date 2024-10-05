Absolute Doom — Fortnite Players Defeat Doctor Doom and Rally to Hope Quest Guide

We are back for a special edition of the Fortnite: Absolute Doom’s Story Quest series. In this season, Dr. Doom has harnessed the power of Pandora’s Box and infiltrated Fortnite’s Battle Royale island. With new locations, such as The Raft, Doomstadt, and Castle Doom, players will be confronted with Doom’s Latverian army and allies as they try to take over. With the help of some of Marvel’s bravest heroes, players will attempt to stop Doom from completing his powerful armor and return order back to the island.

Throughout the first three sets of Story Quests, titled Are We Doomed…?, Heroes Assemble, and Shuri’s Invention, players learned that Doom is attempting to “cleanse” the island of its impurities and make himself ruler. His plan requires him to curate armor specifically designed to harness the chaotic and untamable power of Pandora’s Box. After uniting with some of Marvel’s mightiest heroes, players trained with some of their powerful weapons, worked with Shuri, AKA Black Panther, to come up with a plan to pull Doom out of hiding, and test that plan on Doombot. Using rift recalibrators, players attempted to capture Doombot, but Dr. Doom’s allies thwarted our plan. In set four, The Illusionist, players were tasked with breaking Mysterio’s mental manipulations and taking him down. After a successful fight, Iron Man brought in high-tech Stark Industries weapons to the battle in part 5, I am Iron Man. With our new weapons, it was time to take down Doom’s last ally, Emma Frost. In Diamond in The Raft, players had to use power dampeners to weaken the supervillain before taking her on. But after another successful battle, Emma is no longer a threat. With no time to breathe, Hope and Jones announced that something big was detected on their radars. It could be none other than Dr. Doom.

At 11AM PT, Dr. Doom made his grand entrance on the Battle Royale island, sporting his Pandora’s Box armor. The live event saw players from around the world rally together, slowly dealing major damage to this season’s protagonist. According to Eurogamer, the event saw a peak of 5.6 million players, defeating the supervillain in approximately one hour. With Doom defeated, the character's mask can be found in the center of the map.

This Story Quest set is actually only a single quest, and it’s pretty easy. Titled Rally to Hope, all you have to do is deal 100 damage on Dr. Doom or on Doombot. With this morning’s Dr. Doom event already completed, you’ll have to head to Castle Doom to damage Doombot. Get a weapon and deal 100 points of damage to him to complete this challenge and collect XP.

With the big battle against Dr. Doom complete, we will have to see how the rest of this season’s story plays out. For now, we can take a breather knowing that Dr. Doom is defeated. With about one month left of Fortnite: Absolute Doom, there is bound to be some surprises coming our way.

For those wanting to jump into Fortnite for the first time, check out our beginner’s guide here.

